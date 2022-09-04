Key takeaways from Texas A&M-Kingsville's win against North American

Texas A&M-Kingsville opened the 2022 campaign with a resounding victory against North American University, but the Javelinas were looking at the bigger picture on Saturday night.

Texas A&M-Kingsville won 60-0 against the NAIA school, but know bigger games await later in the season and the blowout victory was only the beginning.

The Javelinas rolled up 607 total yards and along with keeping the Stallions out of the end zone, held them to 266 total yards. But more importantly, a healthy number of players saw some significant playing time.

Here are some key takeaways from Saturday’s victory.

Accomplished goals

The Javelinas finished the game without any major injuries and nearly everybody on the roster saw some playing time. That was a goal for the coaching staff was to play as many players as possible, and use this game as a way to evaluate talent in a live game situation.

“I was really proud of our guys for going out and starting fast," Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Mike Salinas said. "We've really emphasized it. Special teams got us in in some good situations. Offensively we were able to move that ball down and score, and then defense set up another opportunity to have the ball in capable field position."

Cavazos solid in start

Jacob Cavazos looked more than comfortable at quarterback on Saturday, throwing and running the football. Cavazos completed 11 of 15 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 41 yards on five carries also adding a touchdown on the ground.

Qyntyn Pilcher came in the game in the second half, and threw for 72 yards and a touchdown.

"We put in a lot of work in the offseason and fall camp, we had about four weeks of preparation coming into this week," Cavazos said. "Just getting comfortable with the guys, executing at a high level and just being consistent is what we were focused on. I've got a lot of people behind me and it makes my job pretty easy."

Running back depth

Multiple running backs saw carries in Saturday’s game as Toneil Carter showed off his speed on a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Carter, a grad transfer from Sam Houston who also played at Texas, rushed for 106 yards on six carries with two touchdowns. Morian Walker Jr. rushed for 47 yards on three carries, returner Christian Anderson 7 for 33 yards and a TD and Diego Vela added 35 yards on five carries.

Overall, the Javelinas running game averaged better than 7 yards a carry on Saturday. It's not likely the Javelinas will have that kind of success running the ball this season, but the depth of the running backs will be important as the season progresses and more important games coming up on the schedule.

"I think (the depth) is going to be big," Salinas said. "It's a very physical league, the Lone Star Conference is a good football league. It's going to be a physical season for those guys, but we feel like we have five backs that can get in there and do the things they need to do. We are excited what can come from those guys, but they've got to continue to work and get better, and then we've got to continue to stay healthy."

A pretty good night

Overall it was a pretty good night for the Javelinas on a soggy field. The Javelinas averaged better than 9 yards a play, gained nearly 600 yards and the defense forced five turnovers, while also limiting penalties. Texas A&M-Kingsville scored touchdowns on eight of its 12 possessions on the night.

"I wouldn't say perfect but it's the next step to take," said Javelinas defensive back Amos Coleman, who had an interception on Saturday. "We still have to clean up some tackling but I feel like we played a pretty good game, I wouldn't say perfect but it was a pretty good game."

Cavazos said they had a few throws and blocks as an offense they might want back, but he said the Javelinas played at a high level and hope to continue doing that.

"It's hard to play a perfect game in college football, even in high school, it's hard to do that," Cavazos said. "I think we played at a high level. There are certain throws we could've had back, certain blocks I think we wanted back. Overall I think we played well. Far from perfect, but we played to something we are satisfied with."

