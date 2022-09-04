EPA rejects permit for offshore Bluewater oil export project due to pollution concerns

The Environmental Protection Agency turned down a permit for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed a significant amount of air pollution, according to a letter sent by the federal regulator on Thursday.

The project is being spearheaded by Bluewater Texas Terminal, a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Trafigur, and would be the first large oil export facility off the coast of Texas.

The planned facilities would make possible the loading of Very Large Crude Carriers — tankers that can move as much as 2 million barrels of crude oil per vessel — and thus have the capability of exporting up to 384 million barrels of crude oil per year.

Whether Bluewater Texas Terminal will proceed forward or revise its permits is still to be determined. Rich Johnson, a spokesman for Phillips 66, said officials are “in the process of reviewing” the EPA’s comments.

The EPA, in the Sept. 1 letter, said the Bluewater Texas Terminal would have the opportunity to withdraw its applications by Sept. 15 in order to then submit a revised proposal that meets the more stringent pollution control standards.

If the joint venture does withdraw and revise its permit applications, the EPA will proceed with “completing a response to comments and issue a final permit decision based upon the current administrative record,” the letter reads.

The terminal would have been permitted to emit up to nearly 19,000 tons of Volatile Organic Compounds, which the EPA states play a role in the formation of ozone and fine particulates in the atmosphere, under the original proposal.

The EPA said standards set by the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for marine tank vessel loading operations should apply to the proposed project, meaning it would be required to reduce “Hazardous Air Pollutants emissions by 95 weight-percent,” the letter reads.

“We are relieved that EPA listened to the public, came to its senses and decided that this ridiculous project needs pollution controls after all,” said Gabriel Clark-Leach, an attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, which objected to the permit, in a news release. “EPA’s regulations require marine vessel loading operations — like the Bluewater port — to reduce toxic air pollution by 95%. The application of this rule will reduce the amount of pollution the Bluewater terminal will emit by a whopping 18,000 tons each year.”

Critics of the project have said it would endanger the surrounding habitats, while company officials have said environmental impacts would be minimized.

The Sept. 1 letter marks a reversal from decisions made by the EPA while it was overseen by the Trump administration. Then, the EPA decided the terminal would be exempt from rules that require pollution controls on marine tank vessel loading operations.