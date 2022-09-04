Starting College? Here's Why a Student Credit Card Is a Must-Have

The fall semester is starting up again, so if you're in college, it's probably a busy time for you. Between moving to the dorms or into an apartment, registering for classes, and buying books, there's a lot to do.

As you get ready for college life, there's also a smart money move you can make right now. If you don't have a student credit card yet, it's well worth your time to pick one out. By getting a student card and using it wisely, you can get a head start on building your credit score , and maybe even score some extra benefits in the process.

How student credit cards work

A student credit card is a type of credit card made specifically for college students. If you're familiar with how credit cards work , student cards work the same way.

When you get a student credit card, the card issuer approves you for a credit limit, also known as a credit line. This is the maximum balance you can have on the card. Student cards normally start with low limits, such as $500.

Every month, the card issuer sends you a credit card statement . Your credit card statement will have:

The charges you made during that billing cycle

The statement balance, which is the total amount you owe

The minimum required payment amount

The payment due date

Here's the key to using credit cards successfully -- pay the full statement balance every month . When you pay in full, you aren't charged any interest on your purchases. You only pay what those purchases actually cost.

On the other hand, if you don't pay in full, that's when the card issuer can start charging interest. This essentially means you're paying extra for those purchases you haven't paid off. Some people only make minimum payments, but it takes a long time to pay off your balance and costs you a lot of interest that way.

Why should you get a student credit card?

The biggest reason to get a student credit card is because it can help you build your credit history. Your credit history is what determines your credit score, a number that will have a big impact on your life.

For example, when you apply to rent an apartment, there's a good chance the landlord will run a credit check. If you don't have a credit score yet, you might need to find a co-signer, like a parent with a high credit score, for your lease. Or, the landlord could require a larger security deposit.

That's just one of many examples. Your credit score also comes into play when applying for loans, like auto loans and mortgages. In most states, it can even affect how much you pay for car insurance .

If there's no information on your credit history, you won't have a credit score. It's called being credit invisible, and it's a problem for lots of people, especially younger adults. No credit score means there's nothing for lenders and other third parties to go on when they run a credit check on you.

But if you've been using a student credit card and paying on time, you won't have that problem. Every time you pay your bill on time, the card issuer reports that payment on your credit history. Each one is like a good grade, and over time, this positive activity adds up to a high credit score.

Now, that's an important benefit, but it's far from the only perk of a student credit card. Here are a few more you should know about:

A credit card is a safe way to pay for purchases. Almost all credit cards offer zero fraud liability, meaning you're not liable for any fraudulent charges made with your card.

Some student credit cards offer rewards, like cash back , on your purchases.

Quite a few credit card companies offer free identity protection and credit monitoring for their cardholders. This allows you to stay on top of your credit score and the activity on your credit file.

How to get a student credit card

The first step to getting a student credit card is finding the right one. If you have a bank account with a bank or credit union, check if they have student cards available. Some do, and it's often easier to get approved for a credit card when you're already a client of the card issuer.

Otherwise, browse the best credit cards for students and pick one that you like. Once you're found a card, you can apply for it online. Credit card applications ask for personal and financial information, including your:

Full name

Date of birth

Physical address

Phone number

Email address

Social Security number

Annual income

You will need some form of income to get approved for a credit card. However, it doesn't need to be income from a job. If you're receiving any scholarships or grants, or even an allowance from your parents, you can include that as income on your credit card application .

Credit cards have a mixed reputation in personal finance circles, and it's true that bad credit habits can get you into debt. But when used responsibly, they're a helpful financial tool. Your credit score is extremely important, so it makes sense to start working on it now.

