ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee State football grades: Defense cut some slack after a flood of injuries

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessee State football team started and finished strong in its 2022 season opener Saturday at Eastern Washington.

The Tigers, in their second season under coach Eddie George, were unable, however, to overcome a lull in the middle of the game and lost to the No. 13 Eagles, 36-29, on the Red Turf at Roos Field.

TSU (0-1) still had a shot at beating the Eagles (1-0) in the final minute before Draylen Ellis was intercepted by Tre Weed at the Eastern Washington 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMLfP_0hhkDNmj00

Offense: B-

When George revamped the offense after the 2021 season, he was determined to keep the same balance between run and pass with more of an up-tempo pace and no-huddle.

He accomplished that, with the Tigers gaining 290 rushing yards and 257 passing yards.

IN EDDIE'S WORDS: What coach Eddie George said about Tennessee State football's loss at Eastern Washington

OUR PICKS: We're predicting a winning record for Tennessee State football in Eddie George's second season

STARTING QB: Tennessee State football coach Eddie George names starting quarterback for season opener

Compare that to the 2021 opener against Grambling State when TSU had 137 rushing yards and 188 passing yards and it demonstrates the improvement the offense has made since George took over.

Preseason All-OVC running back Devon Starling didn't start and George didn't say why. Starling did come in, however, and rushed for a career-high 207 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown.

The increased production wasn't enough to overcome the stretch late in the first half and midway into third quarter when the unit slowed to snail's pace. It also fumbled the ball away twice over a stretch of five minutes.

The turnovers, combined with back-to-back holding and illegal blocking penalties, were a big setback.

Defense: C

The defense started the game without linebacker James Green, last year's leading tackler, and then lost several key players to injuries after kickoff.

Cornerback Jalen McClendon, tackles Davoan Hawkins and Terray Jones and linebackers Jahsun Bryant and Tadarrius Patterson all left with injuries.

Patterson and Hawkins were able to return, but Hawkins was later ejected on a targeting call. K'Vaughan Pope, who replaced Green, was also ejected for targeting.

With TSU's defense shorthanded, Eastern Washington first-year starting quarterback Gunner Talkington picked it apart. He completed 29 of 46 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He threw to 11 different receivers, and TSU's defense only sacked him once.

Special teams: D

Kickoff and punt return specialist Dayron Johnson did not play after sustaining a preseason injury. It was a big setback for the unit. His return is indefinite.

Former Pearl-Cohn standout Boogie Trotter gave the offense poor field position returning punts throughout the game.

Trotter, who is the nickel back on defense and led TSU with 10 tackles, may have lost his job in the return game after so many ill-advised decisions. The Tigers were forced to start inside their own 20 on each of Trotter's three returns.

Tysean Jefferson was better returning kickoffs. He averaged 20 yards on four returns.

Kicker Kaleb Mosley missed an extra point and a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Coaching: C

In last year's season opener, the Tigers committed 18 penalties for 150 yards. It started out a much cleaner game this time before they reverted back to their old ways and finished with 12 penalties for 95 yards.

George has promised the increased discipline he demands from his players would lead to fewer penalties, but that hasn't been the case so far.

The game plan was solid and caught Eastern Washington by surprise. Putting the offense in Ellis' hands helped TSU take control early, but leaving it in his hands proved detrimental later when he committed two turnovers (fumble and interception).

Leaning more on Starling, who was having a career day, would have been smart.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football grades: Defense cut some slack after a flood of injuries

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Watch: Josh Heupel’s fiery halftime speech gets Vols fans fired up

On Tuesday, the SEC Network aired a behind-the-scenes look at the Tennessee Vols‘ 59-10 win against Ball State. The episode included a look at the Vols’ locker room during halftime. There was a moment when defensive coordinator Tim Banks talked to his players and implored them to “not...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
WJHL

NE TN teams climb the rankings in the latest AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Last week, there were five local high school football teams ranked in the AP’s weekly prep football poll. That’s still the case this week, but three of those teams moved up in the rankings while two maintained their spots in the first place. Greeneville continued to hold the No. 1 position […]
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player apologizes for actions against Ball State

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey apologized over the weekend for his actions during UT’s win against Ball State. Mincey, who transferred to Tennessee from Florida this offseason, appeared to sign an autograph during the middle of the game. (In the video it looks like the cap was on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Tsu#Eastern Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
SMYRNA, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy