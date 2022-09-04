Tennessee State football grades: Defense cut some slack after a flood of injuries

The Tennessee State football team started and finished strong in its 2022 season opener Saturday at Eastern Washington.

The Tigers, in their second season under coach Eddie George, were unable, however, to overcome a lull in the middle of the game and lost to the No. 13 Eagles, 36-29, on the Red Turf at Roos Field.

TSU (0-1) still had a shot at beating the Eagles (1-0) in the final minute before Draylen Ellis was intercepted by Tre Weed at the Eastern Washington 10.

Offense: B-

When George revamped the offense after the 2021 season, he was determined to keep the same balance between run and pass with more of an up-tempo pace and no-huddle.

He accomplished that, with the Tigers gaining 290 rushing yards and 257 passing yards.

IN EDDIE'S WORDS: What coach Eddie George said about Tennessee State football's loss at Eastern Washington

OUR PICKS: We're predicting a winning record for Tennessee State football in Eddie George's second season

STARTING QB: Tennessee State football coach Eddie George names starting quarterback for season opener

Compare that to the 2021 opener against Grambling State when TSU had 137 rushing yards and 188 passing yards and it demonstrates the improvement the offense has made since George took over.

Preseason All-OVC running back Devon Starling didn't start and George didn't say why. Starling did come in, however, and rushed for a career-high 207 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown.

The increased production wasn't enough to overcome the stretch late in the first half and midway into third quarter when the unit slowed to snail's pace. It also fumbled the ball away twice over a stretch of five minutes.

The turnovers, combined with back-to-back holding and illegal blocking penalties, were a big setback.

Defense: C

The defense started the game without linebacker James Green, last year's leading tackler, and then lost several key players to injuries after kickoff.

Cornerback Jalen McClendon, tackles Davoan Hawkins and Terray Jones and linebackers Jahsun Bryant and Tadarrius Patterson all left with injuries.

Patterson and Hawkins were able to return, but Hawkins was later ejected on a targeting call. K'Vaughan Pope, who replaced Green, was also ejected for targeting.

With TSU's defense shorthanded, Eastern Washington first-year starting quarterback Gunner Talkington picked it apart. He completed 29 of 46 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He threw to 11 different receivers, and TSU's defense only sacked him once.

Special teams: D

Kickoff and punt return specialist Dayron Johnson did not play after sustaining a preseason injury. It was a big setback for the unit. His return is indefinite.

Former Pearl-Cohn standout Boogie Trotter gave the offense poor field position returning punts throughout the game.

Trotter, who is the nickel back on defense and led TSU with 10 tackles, may have lost his job in the return game after so many ill-advised decisions. The Tigers were forced to start inside their own 20 on each of Trotter's three returns.

Tysean Jefferson was better returning kickoffs. He averaged 20 yards on four returns.

Kicker Kaleb Mosley missed an extra point and a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Coaching: C

In last year's season opener, the Tigers committed 18 penalties for 150 yards. It started out a much cleaner game this time before they reverted back to their old ways and finished with 12 penalties for 95 yards.

George has promised the increased discipline he demands from his players would lead to fewer penalties, but that hasn't been the case so far.

The game plan was solid and caught Eastern Washington by surprise. Putting the offense in Ellis' hands helped TSU take control early, but leaving it in his hands proved detrimental later when he committed two turnovers (fumble and interception).

Leaning more on Starling, who was having a career day, would have been smart.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football grades: Defense cut some slack after a flood of injuries