Housing market spotlight: Check out trends in 37087, Lebanon

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

This week we focus on ZIP code 37087, Lebanon, which the county seat of Wilson County. Lebanon is about 25 miles east of downtown Nashville. If you’re new to Middle Tennessee, it’s pronounced “Leb-nun.”

Features of this Nashville suburb are the Cedars of Lebanon State Park, museums such as Fiddlers Grove and Wilson County Veterans Museum, the Nashville Superspeedway and Cumberland University, a liberal arts college.

This year's combined Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair attendance hit a record 776,195 attendees and is held in Lebanon.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37087 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Prices rise

Median sales price of a home in 37087 is $385,000. That’s up from $335,000 at this time in 2021. Just two years ago, median sales price here was $302,572.

Homes move quickly

Homes here spend an average of 22 days on the market. A year ago, homes spent about 28 days on the market.

Closings up

As of this time in 2021, home buyers closed on 852 homes. So far this year, home buyers have closed on 971 homes. Current inventory is 300 homes.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

