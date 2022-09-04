ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Europe Has Grand Ambitions In Space

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

On Saturday, Aug. 27, SpaceX set a new record. Bundling aboard a batch of 54 Starlink satellites to loft into space, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with a record 16.7 metric tons of payload -- its most ever. According to data from SpaceXStats.xyz, it appears this launch also set a new record for most mass launched by a single company in a single year: 300 tons so far in 2022.

As impressive as that number sounds, though, Europe wants to absolutely bury it -- and build a rocket that can launch 10,000 tons per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPu4X_0hhkDIN600

Image source: Getty Images.

10,000 tons of what?

Europe outlined its idea in a "Preliminary Elements on European Reusable and Cost-Effective Heavy Lift Transportation" (code name: PROTEIN) proposal from the European Space Agency (the "ESA" -- Europe's version of NASA) in June. According to this document, PROTEIN will be a new "European Heavy Lift Launcher" that's much larger and more powerful than SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 -- and reusable.

Europe sees a need for this rocket because, as the ESA explains, by 2035 there will be a need for large rockets that can fulfill both "deep space missions" away from Earth, and "accommodate large space infrastructures" such as "space-based solar power" in Earth orbit. Many investors worry today that space is a place with too many rocket companies chasing too few payloads -- resulting in an oversupply of rockets, and an increasing number of bankrupt space companies -- if you look way down the road, this situation could reverse itself.

Referring to the proposal, Ars Technica notes that Europe is in the early stages of exploring a project -- dubbed "Solaris" -- to transmit space-based solar power down to Earth. As Ars Technica describes it, the plan is to use robots to assemble solar panels in orbit, there to collect as much as 1,000 terawatts of solar energy annually -- and then wirelessly beam that energy down to collection stations on Earth in the form of microwave radiation.

It is estimated that the cost of this project would run to the "hundreds of billions of euros," and require the construction of "massive facilities in geostationary orbit," each as much as 4,500 tons, to collect the solar power. Hence the need for rockets to put them in orbit -- 10,000 tons worth of them per year.

Competing with SpaceX

There's an obvious solution to this problem Europe has of how to put 10,000 tons of payload in orbit annually. SpaceX's own Starship heavy lift rocket is expected to be able to carry at least 100 tons per launch, once it's operational. And 100 Starship launches times 100 tons equals 10,000 tons -- problem solved.

Granted, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn't personally a fan of space-based solar power. He's called it "the stupidest thing ever" because of the inherent inefficiency of capturing photons from the sun, converting them to electrons, reconverting them to photons for transmission to Earth, and reconverting them again to electrons for use as power. In Musk's view, setting up solar panels on Earth is probably both more efficient and cheaper than solar power in space -- and nuclear power on Earth may be even more efficient:

In any case, Europe doesn't want to depend on Elon Musk to support this project. To the contrary, for years Europe has complained about SpaceX and the threat it poses to Europe's own space program. According to Airbus (OTC: EADSY) subsidiary Arianespace, for example, between the low prices it charges for space launch, and its low cost of operations enabled by flying reusable rockets, SpaceX has the potential to drive it and other European space firms completely out of business .

To forestall that disaster scenario, in 2019 the European Commission authorized funding a project to develop a new reusable rocket of its own, to compete with SpaceX's Falcon 9. So far, that project hasn't made a whole lot of progress . But the prospect of a payday measured in the "hundreds of billions of euros" -- Solaris -- just might be big enough to convince Europe's space companies to finally get the job done.

Even if Solaris turns out to be the boondoggle Musk says it is, if it can give Europe the impetus it needs to build its own reusable rockets, that might finally permit Arianespace to be able to compete with SpaceX on price.

10 stocks we like better than Airbus
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Airbus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Starlink#Spacexstats Xyz#European Reusable#The European Space Agency#Esa
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
214K+
Followers
106K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy