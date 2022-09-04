One charged with abduction in Fletcher case; teacher still missing

This story has been updated.

A 38-year-old man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2001 faces two new charges in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. Memphis police announced the charges in the predawn hours of Sunday morning, but the schoolteacher and mother of two remains missing.

Cleotha Abston was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. A second person — Mario Abston, 36 — was charged with separate drug charges not related to the Friday morning kidnapping.

Eliza Fletcher

Memphis police in their release said Fletcher, 34, “has not been located at this time. MPD investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher.”

Police have not released any details regarding a motive in the case.

The arrest of Abston, made about 48 hours after Fletcher’s disappearance near the University of Memphis, is the latest update in an intensive investigation into the case that has drawn national attention. At the time of her abduction, police announced they were searching for a black SUV seen on surveillance cameras as Fletcher was snatched from the street and put in the vehicle after a struggle.

According to Shelby County records, Abston was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping in June 2000 and entered a guilty plea in November 2001. He was sentenced to 24 years.

A Memphis Flyer article from 2001 identifies the man Abston kidnapped as Kemper Durand, a lawyer who was picked up by Abston at gunpoint and forced into Abston’s trunk. Abston took Durand to a number of ATMs and forced Durand to withdraw money. Durand ultimately escaped. Durand died of natural causes in 2013, per an obituary on the web site of Lewis Thomason, the law firm where Durand was a partner.

At the time of Abston’s sentencing, he had a credit with the courts of 512 days served.

According to Tennessee Department of Corrections records, Abston’s sentence ended Nov. 7, 2020.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation. We continue to ask for assistance from the community,” the police said. “If anyone has any information concerning this investigation, they should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.”

Fletcher’s family has posted an extra $50,000 reward for anyone who has any information that can lead police to her location.

Memphis Police at the scene of Eliza W. Fletcher’s early morning kidnapping on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 near the University of Memphis. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The investigation began Friday morning when Fletcher, on a morning jog near Zach H. Curlin Street and Central Avenue in the northeast corner of the U of M main campus, was approached by someone in a black SUV. After a short struggle, she was forced into the vehicle.

The SUV was last seen headed west on Central, according to the police. Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in the front yard of a house on Central owned by the university.

Her disappearance was not reported until about 7 a.m. when she failed to return from her run. Police responded to the U of M area about 45 minutes later. Further investigation and nearby cameras caught images of Fletcher running in purple shorts and a pink sports bra, the abduction and also the black SUV leaving the scene.

Since that time, local, state and federal authorities have been involved in the search for the missing woman, flooding certain areas of the city from Overton Park to Southeast Memphis, although officials never confirmed that any of the activity was related to Fletcher’s disappearance.

The vehicle police were searching for — identified as a GMC Terrain — was involved in a traffic accident Saturday. A man occupying the car was detained for questioning, and eventually charged in the case, according to Memphis police.

On Saturday, the family released a video statement regarding the abduction. Mike Keeney, Fletcher’s uncle, read a prepared statement with family members alongside him.

“We want to start by thanking everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support,” said Mike Keeney, uncle of Fletcher. “Liza has touched the hearts of many people, and it shows.”

Keeney then stated the family of Fletcher has met with police and have shared all information they know regarding the investigation.

“More than anything we want Liza returned home safely,” Keeney said. “We believe someone knows what happened, and can help.”

Abston is due to appear in court to be arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 6, in General Sessions Criminal Court Division 13 at 201 Poplar Avenue.