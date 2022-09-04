ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Country music artist Katie Pruitt to headline at Ozarks Pridefest in October

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Ozarks Pridefest is slated to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Ozarks Pridefest shared on social media that the event will take place Oct. 8 in downtown Springfield, and the headliner has already been announced.

Katie Pruitt, of Nashville, made Rolling Stones' list of Ten New Country Artists You Need to Know in 2018 and NPR Music's Top Ten Albums in 2020, according to Ozarks Pridefest.

Pruitt's 2020 debut album, "Expectations," comes from her own life story, such as growing up gay in a Christian environment, mental illness and toxic relationships, per her online autobiography.

"But by speaking her truth with sensitivity and grit, Pruitt ultimately arrives at a self-acceptance that’s both hard-won and happily defiant," her autobiography stated.

In past years, Ozarks Pridefest attracted thousands of LGBTQ+ community members, allies, and families to Park Central Square from at least a four-state region, according to News-Leader archives.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Ozarks Pridefest was launched more than 20 years ago and evolved from some 500 people gathering in Phelps Grove Park to about 4,500 attending the festival in the square.

The festival was held in June — pride month — until 2019, when organizers pushed Springfield's Pridefest back from June to October to accommodate people who wanted to attend both Pridefest and Juneteenth.

June is known as pride month because it's the anniversary of the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar. Many credit the riots for sparking efforts by LGBT Americans to advocate for equality.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

kam m.
3d ago

There should be an equal oportunity festival for all the prideful straight people too!

