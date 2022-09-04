Read full article on original website
Daryl Pyle
4d ago
I bet SPLc had money involved with putting this on.... too clean and organized... all same khaki pants like FBi clothing. Funny that SPlc was first to mention and get their name in the article.... why, it’s almost that they orchestrated it to then get their name in the article....
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis officials say white nationalist group didn’t need permit to march but never notified city of plans
City officials say the white nationalist group that marched through downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 3 would not have needed a permit to do so, but the group gave no notice of its plans. A now-viral video posted to Twitter showed some 70 members of the Patriot Front, identified by the...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie OUTreach hosts its first Pride festival in Canan Commons Park Sept. 3
Sept. 3, 2022, Muncie OUTreach hosted its first Pride festival at Canan Commons Park in downtown Muncie, Indiana. The festival was held from 5-8 p.m. with many vendors lining the street and performers on stage. Muncie OUTreach itself, had a booth at the event, the Founder and Executive Director Laura...
wibqam.com
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
WANE-TV
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody...
indianapublicradio.org
Will Indiana’s near-total abortion ban add stress to the state’s child care system?
Kelly Dawn Jones took a few days off work — something she said she never does — to testify before state lawmakers in favor of abortion rights. “I went to the Indiana State House to attempt to speak my truth about the situation and that we are not prepared for what they are trying to do,” Jones said. “There we are. Nobody is prepared.”
Advocates push to change ‘outdated’ laws impacting Hoosiers with HIV
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers say several Indiana laws unfairly target those living with HIV, and some lawmakers are hoping to make changes next session. “Treating someone differently because of their disease, it’s just not fair,” said Carrie Foote, chair of the HIV Modernization Movement – Indiana. Foote, who has been living with HIV for more […]
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC fills all teaching positions, but Indiana teachers face nationally low pay, public criticism
Indiana schools are facing a dire teacher shortage as the 2022-2023 school year begins. There are 1,572 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, as well as an additional 1,174 vacant school leadership, office staff or student support staff positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education job bank. The...
985theriver.com
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
Indiana Air National Guard working to solve national pilot shortage
Pilot shortages like we’ve never seen before are causing delays and cancellations across the country. The Indiana National Guard is working to change it.
Columbus named Indiana community of the year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year. Columbus was selected this summer by a five-person panel after a review of all cities that had been nominated, the chamber said. In its announcement, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce...
WLFI.com
Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
cbs4indy.com
Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from...
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.” Indeed, its likely […]
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Indiana court sides with diocese after teacher fired for being in same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that religious freedom rights protect the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis from being sued by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school for being in a same-sex marriage. Joshua Payne-Elliott argued in his lawsuit that archdiocese leaders wrongfully forced his firing in […]
