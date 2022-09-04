Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
How Much Will Transitioning To Electric Vehicles Cost Louisiana?
Across the country, there are increasing calls for Americans to consider transitioning to electric vehicles for reasons ranging from economic to environmental. However, a report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor, Michael Waguespack, also predicts a major budget shortfall over the next decade because of electric vehicles. Writing that "the Transportation Trust...
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana's Transportation Trust Fund expected to lose more than $500M over next decade
(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s Transportation Trust Fund is expected to lose more than a half billion dollars in revenues over the next decade due to increasing fuel efficiency and electric vehicles, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack published...
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
fox8live.com
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
brproud.com
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two months since the National Hotline launched the three-digit number: “988.” One month after launching, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana. “It’s free of charge, and it’s staffed by trained crisis...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
KTBS
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
theadvocate.com
With federal help delayed, nonprofits and volunteers fix hundreds of Laura-damaged homes
WESTLAKE - For two years, Rikki Fontenot and her four sons have managed to live in the portion of their house still habitable after Hurricane Laura tore through her neighborhood. Her 17-year-old, in a desperate bid for privacy, laid down floorboards in a gutted room and put up a bed frame made from scrap materials.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
KTBS
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,262 new cases, 10 new deaths on September 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,262 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,438,630 and the total number of deaths to 17,895. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 6, 2022, that they had established that dangerous smoking behaviors likely contributed to a deadly house fire in St. Martinville over the weekend.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
