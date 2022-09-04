ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14

Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Iowa State
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Talk Radio 960am

How Much Will Transitioning To Electric Vehicles Cost Louisiana?

Across the country, there are increasing calls for Americans to consider transitioning to electric vehicles for reasons ranging from economic to environmental. However, a report from Louisiana's Legislative Auditor, Michael Waguespack, also predicts a major budget shortfall over the next decade because of electric vehicles. Writing that "the Transportation Trust...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gumbo#Enhancements#District 9 Cppj Juror#Centurylink
fox8live.com

Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year

Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Deal finalized for new state office building downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy