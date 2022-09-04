History Along the Iron Trail-Part 3

The past two Sundays, August 21 and August 28, 2022, here on the Years of Yore page, Part 1 and Part 2 of this article appeared. Readers were invited to take a trip, real or imagined, around areas here in our “neck of the woods,” the Arrowhead of northern Minnesota.

In no way are any of these “Iron Trail” articles a complete or exhaustive travelogue of the region.

As explained these past two Sundays, the articles are based on an essay written in 1971 by E.T. Carlstedt, a professor and administrator at Mesabi State Junior College in Virginia, Minnesota (now named Minnesota North College – Mesabi Range). He was also, in the 1970s, the chairman of the Historic Sites Committee of the St. Louis County Historical Society.

My thanks to Mary Marincel Peterson at the Virginia Area Historical Society for helping me find these articles.

You will note that throughout today’s article I have added some additional information or suggestions for places to add to your travels. And there are MANY other sites to see and special events to enjoy beyond the ones mentioned here.

We continue north on our journey along the Iron Trail and leave the Mesabi Range. Soon we are on the Vermilion Range and we arrive, if we could follow the original Old Vermilion Trail, at a town that no longer exists. Winston City was found three-quarters of a mile north of where, today, Highway 169 and Pike Bay Drive intersect.

An historical marker can be found near this intersection. The initial building of the Old Vermilion Trail by white men took place in the winter of 1865-66, using as its base a trail used by native people for hundreds of years. In Part One of this series, the development of the Old Vermilion Trail was explained in more detail.

The town of Winston City, sometimes referred to as “The City of Golden Dreams,” grew quickly because of a rumor that gold had been discovered on the shores of Lake Vermilion. This would come to be referred to as the “False Gold Rush of Lake Vermilion.” There were many such “false gold rushes” around America after the California Gold Rush created such excitement and some fast, fabulous wealth.

In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, the Minnesota Legislature appropriated a small sum of money to be used to continue the geological survey of the state. Governor Stephen Miller appointed Henry Eames and his brother Richard to conduct the survey in the northeastern part of the state. Presumably they sent samples of “gold-bearing quartz” to the governor who sent the samples to the mint in Philadelphia. Word leaked out and a reporter was sent north from the St. Paul Pioneer Newspaper. He reported that he had seen or heard about “gold veins from three inches to ten feet in width, and…many miles in length.”

The gold craze developed like a forest fire. Numerous mining companies were organized, some bearing the names of prominent St. Paul and Minneapolis citizens. Soon there were 300 to 400 men in this place which was given the name Winston City.

Early 1866 suddenly saw Winston City as a town with a post office, hotel, stores and several saloons. Most homes were log cabins or just tents quickly put up by eager prospectors and miners. This was not a “panning” operation like that in the creek beds of California. Here, equipment was brought up the Vermilion Trail from Duluth, equipment needed to dig into the earth and crush the ore. Prospectors moved out to other sites around the lake, too, hoping to find more gold veins.

But within a year gold was not found in the amounts that grand dreams are built upon. Disappointed, most of the miners deserted the area and Winston City ceased to exist by the autumn of 1866.

The discovery of iron ore would have a far greater impact on Arrowhead than gold. Tower was the first town organized by white people north of Duluth that would stand the test of time. The town was named for Charlemagne Tower, Senior, a major financier in the early development of the Vermilion Range. He never visited Minnesota, but his son came to Duluth and stayed for several years, becoming a very important figure in the development of the iron industry.

The community of Tower had its beginning in the spring of 1882 when John Owens brought a crew into the north woods to construct a sawmill for the Minnesota Iron Company. The first underground miners arrived soon afterwards. The township and the town site of Tower were surveyed by George Stuntz between 1880 and 1882. The town was incorporated as a village in November 1884 and as a city in April 1889.

The Soudan Underground Mine, in the nearby town of Soudan, makes for a fascinating stop on our trip. This historic mine, Minnesota’s first iron ore mine, is now a state park. The mine exhibits are run by the Minnesota Historical Society and people can take a tour down over 2,000 feet to experience something of the work of the underground miner. The village of Soudan came into being at about the same time as Tower. An agreement was made between the businessmen and the mining men that no stores, business houses, or taverns should be built in Soudan, only in Tower. This made Soudan a much quieter place and many people preferred to raise their children in Soudan.

The first railroad track of the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad was run into Soudan, with the first train from Two Harbors arriving on July 31, 1884. The spur into Tower was not built until two years later from the site known as Tower Junction.

There are many interesting places to visit around Lake Vermilion. For instance, people have enjoyed the view at Hoodoo Point for probably as long as any humans have been coming to this southern shoreline of the big Lake Vermilion.

The Tower-Soudan-Lake Vermilion area has many historic landmarks and places of interest to visit. Here are just a few examples. The Ancient Cedars Hiking Trail includes a stand of old growth white cedar that grew back following an 1880 forest fire. The Bois Forte Heritage Center and Cultural Museum shares the history and culture of this local Ojibwe Band. The Tower Train Station Museum explains the area’s history and the development of the tourism industry in this area since the early part of the 20th Century, making use of the original train depot and several train cars.

Just north of Soudan, in Breitung Township along the shore of Lake Vermilion’s Stuntz Bay, is the Boathouse Historic District. Here, 145 boathouses were built by individuals on land the Oliver Mining Company leased to workers so they could fish and enjoy the lake. In 2007, this area was named an historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. These colorful, unique boathouses are especially popular with photographers in all seasons.

Continuing on past Soudan, our journey leads us to the town of Ely.

Shortly after mines were opened in the Tower-Soudan area, exploration was started near Lake Shagawa. It was here that Martin Pattison of Superior, Wisconsin, started operations which became the famous Pioneer Mine. At about the same time, 1886, the Chandler Mine was also started. No ore could be shipped from these mines until connection was made with the railroad. This was accomplished in 1888, when the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad was completed to Ely. Mining operations continued in the Ely area for over 75 years.

The City of Ely is the largest incorporated community on the Vermilion Range. It was named for two brothers, Arthur and Samuel Ely, of Cleveland, Ohio, who had helped finance the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad. The original town site of forty acres was platted in 1887 and was enlarged several times later. Ely was incorporated as a village in the spring of 1888. Three years later, it was organized as a city under special legislation by the state legislature.

Today, the mines on the Vermilion Range are closed, but Ely is a popular town, known as the gateway to the vast Quetico-Boundary Waters canoe country. You can visit establishments that furnish canoes, tents, supplies, and guides for trips along the Voyageurs’ Highway.

People are drawn to the clean water, wilderness, arts and history found in this area. The Ely-Winton History Museum is located in the Vermilion Community College (now called Minnesota North College – Vermilion). The Museum will help you discover the variety of people who have lived in this corner of the world for thousands of years. Another museum is dedicated to Dorothy Molter, the last non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This museum is made up of Dorothy’s cabins, removed from the BWCA by volunteers and settled in their new location, now filled with artifacts, written memories, and videos showing the wonderful life of Dorothy and her impact on people. Learn about bears at the North American Bear Center and about wolves at the International Wolf Center. Both of these are very professional and entertaining places.

And pick up a “Touring Historic Ely” pamphlet to discover many other interesting buildings around town.

The Iron Trail makes for a great trip whatever your means of transportation. This area is filled with an abundance of beauty and fascinating events for learning and enjoyment. Also, an armchair traveler can find many books and pictures which will take you to these places. Maybe you can plan a tour soon.