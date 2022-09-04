ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Schnorr’s Mudfest is bigger and better

By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

CHISHOLM — An annual fundraiser for the non-profit Fishing with Vets — Schnorr’s Mudfest — is back with an even larger lineup of events.

Schnorr’s Mudfest is now in its ninth year and was founded by Todd Schnorr, a 22 year-veteran of the U.S. Army, who also serves on the Fishing with Vets Board of Directors.

More than 500 people on 300 plus All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) participated in Mudfest in 2021, organizers said.

This year’s fundraiser is set for Sept. 10 and includes something for just about all age levels – an ATV ride, patriotic tribute, a craft fair, car show, live music, a bounce house and face painting for the kids, and fireworks are all part of the fun.There will also be raffles for prizes, along with a $100 cash raffle.

By the end of this year Fishing with Vets will have provided nearly 300 veterans with fishing trips, according to Schnorr.

In August a group of veterans traveled to Devil’s Lake, North Dakota for a fishing trip with Fishing with Vets, there were also seven Lake Superior trips this year with Happy Hookers Charter out of Duluth, and a Lake of the Woods trip is coming up next, Schnorr said.

“At least 90 percent of the trips are funded from mudfest,” Schnorr said.

Lineup for the ATV ride is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a patriotic tribute featuring the Mid-Range Honor Guard, Chisholm Fire Department and Chisholm Police Department at about 9:45. The ride begins promptly at 10 a.m.

The car show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lake Street. There is a $10 fee to enter a vehicle in the car show.

As of last week there were already 25 vendors and crafters signed up for the craft fair, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Valentini’s, according to organizer Karen Denne.

A variety of crafts, including potholders, aprons, wooden spoons, resin items, wood and wall decor’, baby items, crocheted stuffed animals and more can be found at the craft fair, along with products from home-based vendors.

“It’s going to be a great show,” Denne said.

There will be live music by Wrecking Ball from 7 to 11 p.m., food trucks in the vicinity of Lake Street, and a fireworks display at dusk that evening.

Schnorr encourages everyone to stop down and help raise money to get veterans out fishing.

Corporate sponsors are also an important part of fundraising for Fishing with Vets. A banner acknowledging all of the corporate sponsors is displayed at the organization’s fishing outings and at Mudfest, Schnorr said.

Mac Nelson of Bad Boy Mowers, a manufacturer of zero-turn lawn mowers, subcompact tractors and attachments, based out of Batesville, Arkansas said the company was a new sponsor for the Devil’s Lake trip, and plans to continue its relationship with Fishing with Vets.

“I have the utmost respect for that group,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he was involved with the Fishing with Vets Trip to the Rainy River and introduced the idea of a sponsorship to the team at Bad Boy Mowers, who agreed it was a good fit. The company was one of the sponsors on a Fishing with Vets trip to Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, and Nelson said they plan to continue their relationship with the non-profit in the future.

More information on Fishing with Vets is available online at fishingwithvets.com.

