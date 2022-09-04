A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.

