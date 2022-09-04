Read full article on original website
8-year-old boy released from hospital after being shot by father
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured by his father in Tampa has been released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Man wanted for murder, assault in two states arrested in Pasco County
A man's alleged multi-state crime spree came to an end on Sunday after he was apprehended by deputies near Port Richey.
Tampa man wanted for murder after gas station shooting, police say
A man is wanted for first-degree murder after another man was found shot to death at a gas station, the Tampa Police Department said.
Victim in Brooksville 7-Eleven shooting dies; suspect charged with murder, deputies say
A man shot in the parking lot of a Brooksville 7-Eleven died Monday night, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
St. Pete man shot woman during argument, chased her with car, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday after almost shooting a woman in the head Friday, according to police.
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
wild941.com
Pinellas Woman Snitched On Herself Telling Cops She Had Drugs
A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.
Hit-and-run driver hits bicyclist in Pasco County, leaves behind broken mirror: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver in a collision that happened Saturday. The FHP said a 55-year-old man from Hudson was riding his bicycle in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown […]
Pasco Sheriff Needs Tip In Early Morning Robbery That Led To Fight, Slashing
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., a suspect demanded money from a victim walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 in Holiday. The victim refused and the suspect began fighting the victim. During the fight, the victim was
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Apollo Beach man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself, sheriff says
An Apollo Beach man has been arrested on several charges after a 5-year-old shot himself with a gun on accident, deputies said.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen is laid to rest after hit-and-run crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13-year-old, Lilly, who was hit by hit-and-run driver David Chang was laid to rest in a private closed-to-the-public service. Lilly’s family had a celebration of life remembering her. The celebration had family and close friends with flowers on display. There is still no update...
