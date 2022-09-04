ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 1

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susannah Carr
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Vegan#Meatballs#Good Food#Atmosphere Research Group
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Recipes
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Menu Item

Fast-food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways. One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy