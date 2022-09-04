Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
PWMania
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury
According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
PWMania
New Details From The Elite’s Side of Their Altercation With CM Punk and Ace Steel
More information regarding the altercation that took place backstage on Sunday night has surfaced, and the most recent version of events contradicts what sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have stated. According to Fightful Select, sources close to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s side of the story...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
PWMania
CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks
Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.
PWMania
Ric Flair Reacts to Backstage Fight at AEW All Out and CM Punk
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of issues on his To Be The Man podcast. He discussed the fight that took place backstage at AEW All Out. During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and all of AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Addresses His Backstage Role in AEW and Confirms Multiple Contract Extensions
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho talked about his backstage role in AEW. He said:. “I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
PWMania
Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent Possibly Revealed
Many fans were taken aback when WWE surprised them by having Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. Many believed that this would be the match in which Reigns would lose the title.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Stars Set for Tonight’s RAW for New Storyline
The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving SmackDown stars appearing for a new storyline. The New Day will appear on tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE RAW from Kansas City. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, both of whom are Superstars...
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
PWMania
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
PWMania
Story on the Real-Life Heat Between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, Owens Reacts to Punk
During the latest episode of “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan,” Producer Joe Feeney provided a brief rundown of the events that led to the conflicts that arose between Owens and Punk when they were both signed by ROH. “They were in Ring of Honor at the same...
PWMania
MJF Threatens to Take AEW World Title to WWE, Namedrops Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan
MJF cut his first promo since his return at AEW All Out shortly after Tony Khan made the announcement regarding the AEW titles. The Buffalo fans responded favorably to MJF by giving him a massive babyface reaction. When he proclaimed that he is better than Moses and that he intends to win the AEW World Title, the crowd responded enthusiastically with loud cheers.
Comments / 0