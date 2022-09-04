Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.

