CNY voters, prime target for political ads, should tune out the mudslinging (Editorial Board Opinion)

New poll shows Hochul’s lead over Zeldin could be narrowing
Albany, N.Y. — Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to a slim lead against her Republican opponent in the upcoming statewide general election, according to a new poll of likely voters. Recent polling from the Trafalgar Group shows that Hochul is maintaining a lead just shy of 5...
Avoid repeat of ‘worst’ chief judge DiFiore, NY state senators urge
Albany, N.Y. — In sharp criticism of former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and three other judges on New York’s top court, 20 state senators have asked a judicial screening panel to consider finalists to succeed DiFiore that are nothing like her. “By all accounts, Janet DiFiore was the...
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
New York — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of Covid-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the...
NY’s timeline for legal weed sales has shifted in a major way
This story first appeared in NY Cannabis Insider, the state’s leading cannabis-focused newsroom. Head here to subscribe. One of New York’s top cannabis regulators said the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year, marking a significant timeline shift from prior statements that the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NY seniors will pay the tab for tax-free student loan forgiveness (Your Letters)
Here we go again rewarding people who are making over $100,000 a year by not only forgiving a contractual debt for a college education, but now New York state is forgiving the tax due on the debt that did not have to be paid (”Update: NY borrowers will not owe taxes on forgiven student debt,” Aug. 29, 2022).
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
Geese, bears, some deer: See dates and rules for New York’s hunting seasons beginning this month
As summer winds down, several hunting seasons have already begun, or will soon open, across New York state. It can be hard to keep track of all the dates, restrictions, and locations, so here’s a complete breakdown with links to Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) websites for more information.
Ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case comes to an end; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
New omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccines are rolling out; how to get yours in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The newly formulated Covid-19 booster shots, tweaked to help prevent infection and illness from the highly contagious omicron variants, are now available in New York. Making an appointment to get one of the boosters might be tricky right now because some pharmacies and clinics don’t have them...
Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Robbery, strangulation, bail jumping: 279 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between August 4 and September 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 16 to 74.
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
Fabius-Pompey senior’s 1st-half hat trick ignites boys soccer team’s dominant win (40 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
Rap it up: Hip-hop, not country or rock, now reigns at NYS Fair concerts
The 2022 New York State Fair has come to a wrap, and now it’s time to give rap its flowers. Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre at NYS Fair concerts, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a new record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, while City Girls pulled in 39,000 for a short show on Sunday and TLC (which leans R&B but is still very much hip-hop even without late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes) had 30,000 people dancing on opening weekend.
Bills’ Dawson Knox signs massive contract extension weeks after losing brother: ‘It’s been emotional roller coaster’
It’s been a difficult few weeks for Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who tragically lost his 22-year-old brother Luke Knox on Aug. 17. Knox left the team for a few days to spend time with his family. While he was gone, Bills fans donated over $200,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative nonprofit in support of the tight end. Knox returned on Aug. 23 and said football provided a distraction and some therapy as he dealt with his grief.
HS soccer roundup: Golden goal leads to CNY team’s first regular season loss since 2019
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York boys soccer team scored a double overtime goal on Tuesday to give their opponent its first regular season loss since 2019. Lyme took advantage of the state’s golden goal overtime rule to hand Belleville-Henderson a 3-2 loss in their season opener.
