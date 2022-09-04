The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the royal family has announced. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, a statement said. Members of the royal family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen, 96, was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations.The flags in Downing Street were lowered to half mast at 6.36pm. Read More Queen Elizabeth II dies after historic 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarchBalmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat

