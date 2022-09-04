Read full article on original website
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
Queen news – latest: Elizabeth II ‘died peacefully’ this afternoon, royal family confirms
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, the royal family has announced. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, a statement said. Members of the royal family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen, 96, was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, having reigned for 70 years.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King, ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations.The flags in Downing Street were lowered to half mast at 6.36pm. Read More Queen Elizabeth II dies after historic 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarchBalmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat
Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Scottish home aged 96
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
Fernández de Kirchner: Man and girlfriend 'planned' Argentina VP attack
A judge in Argentina has charged a man and his girlfriend with attempting to kill Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last week. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, deny involvement in the failed attack, when a gun was pointed at the politician. The gunman's weapon...
In pictures: The prime ministers appointed by the Queen
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first invited to Scotland. In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace. The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, when Winston Churchill...
Fracking ban in England lifted in bid to boost UK gas supply
The government has lifted the ban on fracking for shale gas in England, alongside unveiling its plans to limit rising energy costs. The controversial practice was halted in 2019, amid opposition from environmentalists and local concerns over earth tremors. But new Prime Minister Liz Truss has backed fracking as a...
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says
A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
Prince Charles is king after death of mother, Queen Elizabeth II
Courtiers say Charles, 73, never wanted to think of accession as it meant death of beloved mother
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: The most important photo from every single year of her remarkable life
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Here's the most important photo from every year of her life.
