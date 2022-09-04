ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Register Citizen

CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm

The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
PLAINFIELD, CT
NECN

After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening

It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
City
Boston, MA
WBUR

New England leaves changing earlier this year amid drought

Leaf-peeping season is fast approaching — even faster than usual due to an ongoing stretch of unusually dry weather. Nicole Keleher, forest health program director for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said because of the region's drought, leaves started changing colors a bit early this year, and they might not be as vibrant this fall.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday

“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.”. Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Labor Day#New England
belmontonian.com

Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
BELMONT, MA
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Some Mass. homes drying out after heavy rain | Boston News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Heavy rain caused some homes to take on water, while some businesses spent the day draining water from areas. Subscribe to …
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet

It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
WESTON, MA
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI

