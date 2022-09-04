Read full article on original website
NECN
New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)
We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on...
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
NECN
After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening
It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
NECN
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
WBUR
New England leaves changing earlier this year amid drought
Leaf-peeping season is fast approaching — even faster than usual due to an ongoing stretch of unusually dry weather. Nicole Keleher, forest health program director for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said because of the region's drought, leaves started changing colors a bit early this year, and they might not be as vibrant this fall.
NECN
Providence Development Set Back Years by Collapse Due to Heavy Rain, Owner Says
A new daily rainfall record was set Monday in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still raining Tuesday. All that water caused some serious problems. Cleanup is ongoing on Peace Street, where the roof of a commercial building collapsed due to the heavy rain....
Here’s how much more rain is expected on Tuesday
“Rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially across portions of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.”. Keep your umbrellas handy on Tuesday — it’s going to be another wet day. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Boston area could see between 1 and 1.5...
NECN
Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain
A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
belmontonian.com
Breaking: Belmont, Region Under Flood Watch ’til 5 PM Tuesday, Sept. 6
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Belmont and communities in eastern Massachusetts that will last until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Rainfall amounts of three to five inches are expected over much of southern New England with localized amounts of five to seven inches or more.
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Some Mass. homes drying out after heavy rain | Boston News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Heavy rain caused some homes to take on water, while some businesses spent the day draining water from areas. Subscribe to …
NECN
Will Your Brown Grass Ever Be Green Again? Don't Give Up Hope Just Yet
It was definitely not the year of the picture-perfect lush lawn. Heat waves, a drought and town water bans resulted in acres of dry, brown, dead grass. “I can't remember any other year, like this year,” said Peter Mezitt, president of Weston Nurseries in Massachusetts. "We had droughts in 2020 and in 2016, but this one was definitely worse because it also came with a lot of hot weather."
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
WMUR.com
