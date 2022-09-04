Read full article on original website
Red Oak looking to limit mistakes, defend balanced Nodaway Valley offense
(Red Oak) -- After two statement wins to start their season, Red Oak is looking to ride that momentum to their first 3-0 start in over 15 years against Nodaway Valley Friday. After a 41-0 season opener win over Riverside, the Tigers (2-0) followed that up with another dominant performance in Week 2, defeating West Central Valley 42-0. Between the two contests, Red Oak Head Coach Michael Nordeen's offensive unit has produced over 800 yards of combined offense.
East Atchison readies for barn burner with South Holt
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison (2-0) is perfect through the 2022 season so far as it prepares for a tough matchup against South Holt (1-1) Friday. A dynamic rushing attack and stout defense led the Wolves to a 64-6 victory over Nodaway Valley (0-2) in week two. “I was happy to...
KMAland Golf (9/6): Auburn wins ECNC, Maryville, Nebraska City grab duals, Heelan boys triumph in LeMars
(KMAland) -- The Auburn girls won the ECNC, Maryville and Nebraska City girls claimed duals and the Heelan boys were winners in LeMars on Tuesday in KMAland golf. Check out the full rundown below. BOYS: LeMars Invitational. Bishop Heelan Catholic shot a 304 to win the LeMars Invitational, claiming three...
Nebraska City's Marth raking in fast start
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City senior Emilee Marth has made frequent contact with the softball, leading her team to a strong start. The Pioneers went 2-2 last week with wins over Auburn and Southern/Diller-Odell. "I thought we did pretty good," Marth said. "We played some hard competition. I think we...
Clarinda prepares for Treynor aerial attack
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda football team is hoping to build on a few bright spots from its first two weeks as it searches for its first win of the season. The Cardinals dug themselves an early hole last week in a 59-22 loss to Underwood. "I really liked how we...
Lenox looks to carry momentum into home opener against fellow-unbeaten Bedford
(Lenox) -- Following a 50-32 victory over East Mills (1-1) in week two, the Lenox Tigers (2-0) are gearing up for a major week three matchup against fellow undefeated squad, Bedford (2-0). The Tigers needed a 26-point fourth quarter to take down the Wolverines on the road Friday. “It was...
Maryville continuing to grow heading into MEC opener with rival Chillicothe
(Maryville) -- Maryville football heads into their Midland Empire Conference opener with a 1-1 record. The Spoofhounds bounced back from an opening week loss to Blair Oaks with a dominant 49-6 win over Harrisonville on Friday. "I thought we played well in all three phases," Coach Matt Webb said. "I...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, September 6th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Bedford/Lenox volleyball and the Clarinda cross country meet to highlight another busy Tuesday in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below. KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Clarinda Follow @nickstavas. AT Treynor. AT Winterset (Creston, East Union, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys) AT Central Decatur.
Denison-Schleswig hoping to establish, stop the run against Creston
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig football picked up their first win of the year last week with a 22-7 victory over Abraham Lincoln behind a stellar ground game. Now the Monarchs prepare for another squad with a strong rushing attack. Friday's win was a nice bounce back for the Monarchs after a...
Jim Whipple, Sr., 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Braddyville Cemetery Family is requesting casual dress. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church Landscaping Fund. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery.
Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In Steve's name are being directed to the Rapp Park Improvement Fund. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steve passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Barbara Jean Kelly, 69, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Private Graveside ServiceName:Barbara Jean KellyPronunciation: Age:69From:CorningPre…
Merilyn Durham, 83, Ravenwood
Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022. Memorials: Memorials can be made in care of the family to be used for special projects within Nodaway County in memory of Merilyn. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.
Robert Kent, 78, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Siam Cemetery.
Shen Patriot's Day ceremony Friday
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is among the communities staging a yearly remembrance of a dark day in history. Bogart Park is once again the site of the city's annual Patriot's Day ceremony Friday at noon. Local residents gather at that spot each year to remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of a hijacked jetliner in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Dennis Nance is past commander and color guard chair of the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88--just one of the organizations participating in the ceremony. Nance tells KMA News this year's event takes place a few days early, as 9/11 falls on a Sunday this year.
Doris Elaine (Jackson) Bowers, 80, Fort Lee, New Jersey
Sharps Grove Community Church, Craig. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials: Tharp Cemetery, Craig. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Tharp Cemetery, Craig.
KMA MORNING SHOW - Judy Holliman, Elaine Howard & Gary White, Hamburg Popcorn Day
(Hamburg) -- The city of Hamburg is hosting its annual Popcorn Day celebration September 10,…
Barbara Ann Lesher, 83, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Memorials:B.D. Owens Library at NWMSU, or the Maryville Public Library.
SMC Tabor Clinic moves to new location
(Tabor) -- Patients are now being seen at a new location for Shenandoah Medical Center's Tabor clinic. In late August, the clinic moved to its new location at 400 Main Street on the south edge of town from its previous location in downtown. The clinic is staffed by Nurse Practitioners Jessica Heitkamp and Tara Goodman. Goodman says the new location gives the clinic more space to serve patients.
Red Oak council ponders youth council policy
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials must clear some hurdles in order to establish a mayor's youth advisory council. Mayor Shawnna Silvius told the Red Oak City Council Tuesday night that she and Councilman Tim Fridolph recently met with Red Oak School District officials regarding the proposed student organization. Plans call for the group to meet monthly on Wednesdays either before or after school. Silvius says the district supports the youth council, as long as it is not an official school function. Silvius proposed that the council pass a resolution similar to an executive order establishing the council.
