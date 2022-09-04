(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is among the communities staging a yearly remembrance of a dark day in history. Bogart Park is once again the site of the city's annual Patriot's Day ceremony Friday at noon. Local residents gather at that spot each year to remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of a hijacked jetliner in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Dennis Nance is past commander and color guard chair of the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88--just one of the organizations participating in the ceremony. Nance tells KMA News this year's event takes place a few days early, as 9/11 falls on a Sunday this year.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO