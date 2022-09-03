Read full article on original website
Men’s Tennis Activates Season in Allegheny Invitational
Meadville, Pa.-- The Edinboro men's tennis team opened the fall season with a singles format at the Allegheny Invitational on Labor Day Weekend. Saturday's slate included the Scots earning five wins out of 12 matches. Sunday's action was cancelled due to the weather. Results. Hernandez (Walsh) def. Arshjot Bhatti /...
Fighting Scots Prepare for Battle Against Gannon Golden Knights
Edinboro, Pa. – Edinboro hosts the Golden Knights of Gannon University on Wednesday evening, at 6 p.m. at Sox Harrison Stadium. Edinboro enter the game in search of their first win of the season, off the back of a positive display against Pitt-Johnstown where they gained their first point of the season.
Women’s Tennis Concludes Opening Weekend in Allegheny Invitational
Meadville, Pa.-- The Edinboro women's tennis team opened the fall season by playing a singles format at the Allegheny Invitational on Labor Day Weekend. Saturday's slate included the Scots earning four wins out of nine matches. Sunday's action was cancelled due to the weather. Results. Rafaella Negrao De Almeida def....
