Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Food Service adding Locally Grown Food to the Menu

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Community School District lunch program will soon use locally grown vegetables and meat in the school lunch menu.

Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber and Food Service Director Natalie Ritter have been working hard to meet the requirements to utilize the two locally grown food products.

Barber says the bar is not relatively as high for vegetables as it is for beef, so they have been working hard to try and find individuals capable of reaching the meat requirements necessary for the federal government.

Barber says starting in September and one meal per month, the district will service locally produced beef to the K-12 students. The beef may not be served as a hamburger; instead, it may be in the form of spaghetti, a taco, or something similar.

Barber admits there are limitations on how much they can purchase, but at the same time, the district has opened the door and will see if they can get this to grow in the future.

Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors approve CDL Agreement

(Audubon) Audubon County will cover the cost of new hires to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License. The County Engineer and County Attorney have put together a new CDL Agreement. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen explain, “CDL’s became more difficult to obtain. You have to have a training now. It costs money. Somewhere around $2,400-$2,500 to get that CDL. So for new hires in Secondary Roads we are paying that and then we are having the employee sign an agreement so they don’t take the training and start with us and then leave and go somewhere else with their new CDL.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Fundraiser for Anita HS Alum’s medical bills

A member of the Anita High School Class of ’79 recently had a heart transplant, and now some of his classmates are trying to raise money to help with his medical expenses. Doug Masker is also diabetic and needs a new pump costing $1,000 that he cannot afford. He is hospitalized in Omaha and the class is trying to raise funds to help him.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Discusses Uses Once Resource Center Is Closed

(Glenwood, IA) Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they’re now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Road construction project facing delay in Audubon County

(Audubon) A four mile stretch of M66 in Audubon County is up for a resurfacing project, but the work may be delayed. Audubon County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen says the highway north of Kimballton might have to wait until next spring. “They want to start working on the intersection and then start preparing the rest of the four miles for an asphalt overlay. However, it appears that the asphalt company is quite behind.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
