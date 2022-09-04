Atlantic Food Service adding Locally Grown Food to the Menu

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Community School District lunch program will soon use locally grown vegetables and meat in the school lunch menu.

Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber and Food Service Director Natalie Ritter have been working hard to meet the requirements to utilize the two locally grown food products.

Barber says the bar is not relatively as high for vegetables as it is for beef, so they have been working hard to try and find individuals capable of reaching the meat requirements necessary for the federal government.

Barber says starting in September and one meal per month, the district will service locally produced beef to the K-12 students. The beef may not be served as a hamburger; instead, it may be in the form of spaghetti, a taco, or something similar.

Barber admits there are limitations on how much they can purchase, but at the same time, the district has opened the door and will see if they can get this to grow in the future.