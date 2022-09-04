Read full article on original website
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
CNY Inspirations: Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Where are you right now? Are you in the past- thinking about something that happened to you yesterday wishing that you could turn back the clocks? Are you living in the future - feeling excitement over what’s to come - or even anxious about a medical procedure that is scheduled for next week? Or, are you one of the few people that is actually living with their mind, body and soul in the present? In my humble opinion, this is the hardest “place” to be! Living in the present requires us to leave yesterday behind and tomorrow ahead. It requires our brains to be focused and centered on what is right in front of us. When you can live in the present, you are giving a gift to those around you and to yourself. You will hear more, see more, learn more and love more deeply. You will feel more fulfilled in your relationships and ensure people are getting the best of you. Are you willing to give the “present” a try today?
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
Save a Child’s Heart Fundraising scam might have caught you in DeWitt
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The DeWitt Police Department has three suspects in mind after police received an inquiry regarding solicitors walking in the roadway and causing a traffic hazard along the area of Erie Blvd. E. and Bridge Street. The people allegedly wore shirts and held signs depicting the organization’s name, presented paperwork bearing the charity’s […]
What Happens To The 800 Pound Butter Sculpture After New York State Fair?
What in the world do you do with 800 pounds of butter? I mean it's been out in the elements so it's not like you could use it to butter lobster. Interestingly enough, the butter from the 800-pound culture at the fair has a very practical use after it has gone to glory.
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
Ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case comes to an end; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Lancaster Farming
New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family’s 200 Years of Dairy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
Johanna Bossard on leadership: A leader is not a dictator sitting on a throne
It was already evening, near the end of a long summer day on Barbland farm at Vincent Corners Road in Fabius, when Johanna Bossard and her daughters climbed on an ATV to give a preview of the upcoming ON Farm Fest. Bossard’s energy and her passion for agriculture seemed boundless. That’s necessary because she has leadership roles in education, her farm, and her family.
ithaca.com
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
New York — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of Covid-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the...
