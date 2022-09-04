Read full article on original website
2023 Chevy Equinox Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has uncovered pricing for the 2023 Chevy Equinox compact crossover, which receives a few changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. The 2023 Chevy Equinox will start at $27,995 for the entry-level LS trim with front-wheel drive, including the $1,395 destination freight charge. Pricing for the LT trim with FWD, meanwhile, has risen to $29,095, while the sporty RS starts at $32,095 and the range-topping Premier starts at $33,195. All-wheel drive can be added to any Chevy Equinox trim for a $1,600 price premium.
2022 Cadillac XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Cadillac vehicles faced limited heated and ventilated seat supply for the 2022 model year, but GM recently began installing these features in certain affected vehicles after the fact. That includes the Cadillac XT6, which is now being retrofitted with heated/ventilated seats at dealerships through a Customer Satisfaction Program. GM dealers...
2023 Buick Envision Gets Price Increase Over 2022 Model
GM has introduced price increases to the 2023 Buick Envision lineup, raising the base price of the compact crossover across all trim levels. Going forward, the 2023 Buick Envision will be $1,900 pricier in the base Preferred in mid-grade Essence trim levels, which includes the $1,500 charge for the addition of the mandatory three-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. This essentially equates to a $400 price increase, as the remaining $1,500 expense comes in exchange for additional features/equipment, however there’s no way to get around paying for the OnStar and Connected Services plan.
2023 Chevy Camaro Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship certain 2023 Chevy Camaro units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All Chevy Camaro models that are produced without hood insulation will be indicated as such on the window sticker by the RPO code R8V. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, however this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date. It’s unclear when the retrofitting process will begin. This change affects all 2022 Chevy Camaro and Camaro Convertible trim levels, including the range-topping ZL1.
GMC Live Virtual Showroom Now Available For Shoppers
GM first launched the online Cadillac Live showroom in Canada before expanding the service to its U.S. customer base in late 2019. Now, the American automaker has extended this technology to the premium GMC brand as well, allowing consumers to connect with a product specialist and receive a walkaround tour of its latest products.
Fully Restored 1970 Buick GS Headed To Mecum Dallas Sale
Though a number of factory performance specials were built before, it is commonly held that the muscle car era began with the 1964 Pontiac GTO and Buick GS. For six years, American manufacturers crammed increasingly larger and more powerful engines into mid-size passenger cars. But as the power output grew, insurance companies began to balk at covering these high-performance machines, especially for the younger drivers to which the muscle cars most appealed. Additionally, federal fuel economy standards and regulations like the Clean Air Act were about to put a damper on auto emissions. The end was nigh for the muscle car.
GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Draws 100,000 Signups In 72 Hours
The first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio was officially revealed last week in China and is drawing huge interest from buyers, surpassing 100,000 signups for purchase in the first 72 hours. On September 1st, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture officially opened an unusual pre-sale period for the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Makes Official Debut
GM CEO Mary Barra debuted the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV on CBS Mornings today after the automaker first teased the compact crossover earlier this year. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will come standard with a single Ultium Drive electric motor powering the front wheels rated at 210 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque. An option ‘eAWD’ system will also be offered, which is rated at 290 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque.
GM Issues Fix For 2022 Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Transmission Malfunction Message
GM has released a service update for certain 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV over an issue related to the transmission. The problem: in affected Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models, the driver information center (DIC) may display a malfunction indicator light (MIL) along with the message “Service Transmission, Unable to Shift,” or “Service Transmission Now, Unable to Shift Soon.”
Costco Members Get $750 Discount On Most Cadillac Models
Costco Canada members can receive a $750 bonus on the purchase or lease of almost all new 2022 and 2023 model year Cadillac models through the retail giant’s ongoing GM fall promotion. This limited-time savings event, which started on September 1st and will run through to November 30th, includes...
2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab And ZR2 Production To End Earlier Than Planned
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup truck, with the third-gen model dropping in with the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab models, along with the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 Bison, will end a bit sooner than originally planned.
Artist Imagines Custom C8 Corvette Z06 On Vossen Wheels
In addition to packing in a ton of performance for relatively little outlay, the C8 Corvette Z06 is also a complete head-turner, offering oodles of curb appeal right out of the box. That said, customizers are always looking to add a bespoke spin to the latest and greatest, and with that in mind, we’re checking out this C8 Corvette Z06 riding a set of aftermarket Vossen wheels.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
GM introduced brand-new generational overhauls for the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban with the 2021 model year, with the latest 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban offering a variety of important updates and changes. Among these is the addition of the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system as an optional extra, but now, GM Authority has learned that Super Cruise is in fact unavailable to order for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban.
Blacklake XT1 To Be Built On Refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500
Chevy Silverado fans looking for a custom prerunner-style pickup to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor can turn to Michigan-based aftermarket performance company Blacklake, which is set to offer the Blacklake XT1 based on the refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500. “This is a truck built for the true...
Vintage Air Announces GM G-Body Air Conditioning System
Aftermarket climate control company Vintage Air has announced a new range of air conditioning systems for GM G-Body models, including the 1982 to 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass, as well as the 1986 to 1987 Buick Grand National and Buick Regal. For those readers who may be unaware, the GM G-Body vehicles...
GM’s Cruise Launches Cruise As You Are Campaign: Video
GM’s autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is currently operating a fleet of driverless Chevy Bolt EVs on the streets of San Francisco, recently announcing that is now charging customers for rides. Now, Cruise has released a series of short videos promoting the driverless taxi service. The new videos were released...
Cadillac Lyriq Debuts In The Middle East
GM recently debuted the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover for the Middle East market, announcing that the Lyriq will be the first of six new luxury all-electric vehicles set to launch in the region by 2025. The Cadillac EV will arrive in the Middle East market next year. As is also...
Cadillac Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Initial Quality Study
General Motors’ Cadillac brand put up an average performance in the 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted by J.D. Power, exceeding the industry average score, but falling behind key rivals such as Lexus, Land Rover and Audi. The J.D. Power China IQS aims to identify the automotive brands...
These 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheels Are Currently Unavailable To Order
The 2023 GMC Yukon arrives as the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a variety of changes and updates compared to the 2022 GMC Yukon. Unfortunately, several 22-inch wheel options for the 2023 GMC Yukon are currently unavailable to order. At present the following 22-inch wheel options...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
