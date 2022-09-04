GM will ship certain 2023 Chevy Camaro units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All Chevy Camaro models that are produced without hood insulation will be indicated as such on the window sticker by the RPO code R8V. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, however this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date. It’s unclear when the retrofitting process will begin. This change affects all 2022 Chevy Camaro and Camaro Convertible trim levels, including the range-topping ZL1.

