What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident

Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury

According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
New Details From The Elite’s Side of Their Altercation With CM Punk and Ace Steel

More information regarding the altercation that took place backstage on Sunday night has surfaced, and the most recent version of events contradicts what sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have stated. According to Fightful Select, sources close to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s side of the story...
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium

Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks

Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight

The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
Ric Flair Reacts to Backstage Fight at AEW All Out and CM Punk

Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of issues on his To Be The Man podcast. He discussed the fight that took place backstage at AEW All Out. During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk criticised Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and all of AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Stars Set for Tonight’s RAW for New Storyline

The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving SmackDown stars appearing for a new storyline. The New Day will appear on tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE RAW from Kansas City. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, both of whom are Superstars...
Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent Possibly Revealed

Many fans were taken aback when WWE surprised them by having Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom. Many believed that this would be the match in which Reigns would lose the title.
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More

Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover

Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
