Westport man's coloring book features Schumacher Farm County Park

A new coloring book written and illustrated by Roger Bindl is just the latest of his works aimed at educating community members about Schumacher Farm County Park and raising awareness.

“Marcella’s Farm,” depicting animals and machinery found on the farm back in the 1920s and 1930s, gives children some insight into how farm families lived in the last century.

“The idea was to educate kids and to entertain them,” the Westport resident said. He also wanted to engage young readers and create awareness of the farm so their parents will want to visit, he added.

“Part of the idea is to get people to know the farm is there,” Bindl said.

It took Bindl about seven months to finish “Marcella’s Farm: Farm Life in the 1920s and 1930s,” which also features puzzles he created that appeal to older children. The drawings are intended to teach kids about tools used for farming during that era.

With so many activities put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the book wasn’t actually printed until this summer.

The drawings are based on actual tools and machinery at the farm, including one of Marcella and her dog, “Youknow.” Some lucky families attending the WaunaFest Parade in July may have received some of the first copies printed as they saw the Schumacher Farm float pass by.

Bindl has now completed four books that grew out of the video, “Marcella and the Schumacher Farm Park.”

The film tells the story of Marcella Schumacher Pendall, who was raised on the farm. She went on to teach at Waunakee High School, and eventually deeded her family’s land and buildings to Dane County for a park. Her intention was to create a sort of living history museum that preserved farm life from the 1920s and 1930s for school classes and families to visit.

Around 2017, the president of the Schumacher Farm board asked Bindl to produce the video. He had previously shot about 30 videos from Heritage Fests, featuring harvesting, the threshing machines and and other demonstrations of farm life.

Bindl produced the video pro bono, as the only funding available could be found in grants. But Bindl said there was no time to apply for them; several of the people he interviewed were advanced in age and not expected to live much longer.

During about 2018, Bindl showed the video at various venues such as the Waunakee Public Library and the Senior Center. After fielding a number of questions, he published the book edition of “Marcella and the Schumacher Farm Park.” Since then, he’s released an updated second edition.

Schumacher Farm County Park also inspired his children’s book, “On the Farm with Roger and Leah.”

Bindl has produced a number of videos, including documentaries and animated short films all available on his YouTube site. Through video, he had also pursued his interest in Wisconsin’s beer industry with films on growing hops in Wisconsin, women brewers and others.

He said hops had once been a large crop in Wisconsin and its resurgence interested him.

Other films can be seen on aquaponics, another interest.

When he produced the “Marcella and Schumacher Farm Park” video, he had already done a number of short films at the park.

“I had been doing those kinds of things for years. I was always looking for new ideas to put together and I needed an outlet,” Bindl said. He had also produced videos on the Bike the Barns events, he said.

Schumacher Farm County Park is now gearing up for its Heritage Fest on Sept. 11. It will feature many of the farming demonstrations Bindl has caught on video, along with crafts, music and more. The park is located just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19.