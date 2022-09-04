Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
LSU fans need to give Brian Kelly to build the Tigers back to 2019 form | ESPN College Football
LSU fans need to give Brian Kelly to build the Tigers back to 2019 form | ESPN College Football. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Matt...
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
LSU’s Ali Gaye Reaches Out To FSU’s Jordan Travis After Brutal Targeting Call
LSU defensive end, Ali Gaye, has been labeled as one of the Tiger’s best most feared defenders. He was named preseason All-SEC and named a preseason first-team All-American. His talent and skill were on full display in Sunday’s matchup with Flordia State. In a crucial moment in the...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
FSU football: What’s the next challenge after beating LSU?
I’m sure you know by now that FSU football got a huge win on the national stage against LSU Sunday night. Many folks didn’t give the Noles a legit shot at winning the game, but if you read my work or listen to my podcast, we were spot on about lots of things in the game, especially how FSU’s defense could alter things for LSU’s offense.
SEC Shorts Makes 2nd Video Just for LSU
Welcome to the Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic where nothing could go wrong
wbrz.com
Some LSU players limit social media presence after heartbreaking loss Sunday
BATON ROUGE - With NIL deals, sports betting, and social media, pressure continues to mount on college football players. Tiger fans took to social media after Sunday night's one-point loss, and some question if comments posted online are just the new era of college football. Many people posted about the...
RELATED PEOPLE
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
theadvocate.com
'Community of unity': LSU, Southern collaborating on events ahead of football game
In the lead up to the first ever football matchup between LSU and Southern University on Saturday, the two universities are holding numerous events to celebrate their historic relationship and to collaborate on projects beneficial to Baton Rouge. Beginning Tuesday with an event featuring LSU President William Tate and Southern...
WCTV
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
brproud.com
Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
The rumors were wrong, McDonald’s is not bringing back breakfast all day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are thousands of restaurants in the capital area that feature a variety of beloved local favorites. But for some reason, there are those afternoons when the only thing a hungry Louisianan wants is an Egg McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit from McDonald’s. There...
brproud.com
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winning Powerball ticket valued at $1,000,000 was sold in Maurepas on Labor Day. The winning ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Lottery. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well as any Powerball or Mega...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to host basketball tournament, car show Sept. 17
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will host a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and car show on Sept. 17 at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville to help raise money for the South Louisiana Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation. The event is free to the public. It will include food and entertainment for the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Expect delays along I-10 West at Essen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a traffic jam along I-10 West near the Essen Lane exit Wednesday (September 7) evening. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0