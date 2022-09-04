ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
FanSided

FSU football: What’s the next challenge after beating LSU?

I’m sure you know by now that FSU football got a huge win on the national stage against LSU Sunday night. Many folks didn’t give the Noles a legit shot at winning the game, but if you read my work or listen to my podcast, we were spot on about lots of things in the game, especially how FSU’s defense could alter things for LSU’s offense.
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
WCTV

Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m. If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
brproud.com

Over 1,100 power outages in EBR after Wednesday evening storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:30 p.m., Demco is reporting that just under 800 East Baton Rouge (EBR) residents are without power after a Wednesday (September 7) evening storm. It appears that a number of outages are in the Coursey Boulevard/Shenandoah area. Demco says it expects many...
brproud.com

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winning Powerball ticket valued at $1,000,000 was sold in Maurepas on Labor Day. The winning ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Lottery. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well as any Powerball or Mega...
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Expect delays along I-10 West at Essen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a traffic jam along I-10 West near the Essen Lane exit Wednesday (September 7) evening. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are monitoring the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the...
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A complex, but large-scale weather pattern will set up over the Big Bend and South Georgia late week to bring the potential of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall over five days. Heavy rain during the end of the week into the weekend could bring a...
WAFB

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
