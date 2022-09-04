Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Patriots legend has “full confidence” in Matt Patricia coaching offense
A lot of people have expressed a lot of opinions this summer when discussing almost everything concerning the Patriots. But the topic with the hottest of all takes has been when Bill Belichick’s decision to bring Matt Patricia back to New England is discussed. The initial announcement of Patricia’s...
NFL
Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
Cowboys: Micah Parsons needs to sack Tom Brady straight into retirement
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is ready to chase Tom Brady around the field, and perhaps make him regret his NFL comeback. Parsons’ comment, posted below, is seen more as a sign of respect for Brady than a direct shot at him. The Cowboys face the Buccaneers on Sunday...
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 2: USC, Arizona shine in openers
This week, USC and Arizona were two teams that were great in their season openers. Which other Pac-12 football teams played well in Week 1?. There are lots of unknowns in the Pac-12 this season. How will Oregon adapt with new head coach Dan Lanning? The Ducks want to keep that SEC feel by hiring the former Georgia defensive coordinator. Can all of the new pieces at USC congeal in time for the Trojans to compete for a Pac-12 title and possible playoff spot?
