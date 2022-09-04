ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WMBB

Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
The Albany Herald

Suspect in recent dirt bike thefts arrested

ALBANY — An Albany man who had been wanted for similar crimes in Grady County has been arrested by Albany Police while trying to steal a dirt bike on the 2600 block of Erica Court. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court in reference to a theft...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
