Former Florida State running back stands out in first week of college football season
The former 'Nole put on a career-best performance in Marshall's win.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Feels 'Awful' For 1 Team, Head Coach Following Opening Weekend
There was no shortage of drama and heartbreak in Week 1 of the college football season. But nothing was crazier than what transpired during Sunday night's LSU vs. Florida State game. The Seminoles blocked the Tigers' game-tying extra point with no time left on the clock to win the game....
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S....
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Popular restaurant in Gonzales shuts its doors
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Camp Seafood Market & Patio announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that it has closed its doors. The popular restaurant in Gonzales posted the following on social media:
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m. TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One potential subject has been identified, but no...
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
WCTV
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
Suspect in recent dirt bike thefts arrested
ALBANY — An Albany man who had been wanted for similar crimes in Grady County has been arrested by Albany Police while trying to steal a dirt bike on the 2600 block of Erica Court. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court in reference to a theft...
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
