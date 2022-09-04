Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Crash Sends 10 to Hospitals, Including 6 Children Who Weren't in Seat Belts: Police
Six children weren't wearing seat belts before they were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Euless, police say. Ten people in total were sent to hospitals following the two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Euless Boulevard at West Pipeline Road, police said. According...
fox4news.com
Dallas Traffic Alert: Overturned concrete truck blocking lanes on I-30
DALLAS - An overturned concrete truck is causing a huge delay for drivers on westbound I-30 in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. The crash has blocked the two right lanes and the exit ramp at Hampton Road, leading to a stop and go traffic back to Beckley Avenue. The crash happened...
Motor home crash on I-20 leaves woman dead
ABILENE, Texas — A Lake Kiowa woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a motor home crash on Interstate 20, approximately 1.5 miles east of Abilene. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Richard B. Smith, 52, of Allen, was driving a motor home, towing a pickup east on I-20, when the front left tire blew out, causing the vehicle to go out of control. The motor home hit a guardrail and overturned on the south side of the roadway.
dallasexpress.com
Fatal Car Crash Shuts Down Portions of I-20
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday along Interstate 20 in Dallas County near St. Augustine. When asked by The Dallas Express, the sheriff’s office said two vehicles were involved in the accident and confirmed two pedestrians were fatally struck. The crash...
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
One driver killed in early morning crash on I-35E in Dallas
A grinding multi-car fatal crash in Dallas has closed down a stretch of south-bound I-35 this morning. The collision was just before 2 a.m. and at least one of the cars rolled over, trapping occupants inside.
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Texas 183, Irving police say
IRVING, Texas — Irving police on Wednesday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of Texas 183 due to a deadly crash, officials said. According to the police department, the shutdown was near O'Connor Road. Drivers were being directed away from the area. The eastbound lanes remained closed around 6:30...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bridge Construction in Arlington Will Cause Road Closures Sept. 9-12
Alternate routes are advised as the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive are expected to be closed through the weekend. If the weather permits, bridge construction will cause those closures from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
nypressnews.com
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man’s death almost one year ago. After talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray 4-door Dodge pickup truck. Anyone with...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in Fort Worth deadly drive-by shooting 5-year-old and 17-year-old, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month. Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
Busy Garland intersection remains closed due to downed power lines from Sunday's storm
busy Garland intersection will remain closed through today for repairs stemming from Sunday’s storms which brought down power lines at North Shiloh and Belt Line.
dallasexpress.com
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase
Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
