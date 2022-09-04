ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27east.com

Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons

Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code

The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island

Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Blakeman appoints new corrections commissioner and Nassau sheriff

There are changes coming to the Nassau County Correctional Center. County Executive Bruce Blakeman promoted Michael Sposato to corrections commissioner. Sposato previously served as sheriff under Ed Mangano and was demoted in 2018 for jail mismanagement. The decision comes months after a report found the private medical contractor Sposato brought...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Anger Over Poor Cell Service Stoked In East Hampton

Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” a 150-foot-tall cellular tower on Tuesday further stoked public anger over nearly nonexistent cellular service... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closures Planned For Long Island Expressway Stretch In Oyster Bay

State officials alerted motorists about upcoming lane closures for a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the westbound right and center lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed between Exit 43A (Robbins Lane) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay on Thursday, Sept. 8.
OYSTER BAY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall

The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

4 accused in Hewlett Harbor country club robbery

Police are searching for four suspects responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a country club in Hewlett Harbor. Detectives say the group entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop through an unlocked window last Wednesday and stole $750 in merchandise. The four are described as...
HEWLETT, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

NEW ACTIVE WESTCHESTER COVID CASES NOSE DIVE 40% IN AUGUST.

WESTCHESTER HAS 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF NO RISE IN INFECTION RATE, CONTROLLING THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE, NOT STOPPING IT. WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker and the Westchester Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 5, 2022:. Westchester has got...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

