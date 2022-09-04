Read full article on original website
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
Port Jeff village board updates public on ticks, golf, homecoming and Station Street
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, to discuss current plans and issues throughout the village. The meeting started with a reminder from code enforcement chief Fred Leute to drive carefully down the streets. Now that school is back in session, more wet weather and leaves will likely be on the ground.
LIE Lanes to Be Closed for Resurfacing Work
The westbound Long Island Expressway will be closed to traffic between State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway and Route 231 in the Towns of Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., weeknights, beginning Wednesday night.
Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons
Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
Port Jefferson – Custom Built Bill Hines Home In Jefferson Landing!
Master Chefs Kitchen w/Carrera Marble Counters/Centre Isle-Meile appliances -Walk out Basement–Home office (or 5th bedroom) with separate entrance. PJ Village amenities: 2 private beaches, Golf & Country Club, tennis courts, Village Parking. $739,000 | MLS #3425769. For more information click here.
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code
The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
Old Field – Ranch With Access To Private Beach!
Spacious updated 4 BR 2 Bath Ranch, HW floors, Andersen windows, skylites, full basement partially finished, 3V schools, close to RR and Stony Brook Univ.
Consultant Withdraws From Hampton Bays Overlay District Project Following ‘Crucial Oversight’
Taking responsibility for “the crucial oversight that resulted in the inclusion of unfortunate language,” Carrie O’Farrell, a partner in the consulting firm Nelson Pope Voorhis, tendered a letter voluntarily removing... more. This has really been a summer for the tunas. The inshore yellowfin tuna fishing has ......
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
Blakeman appoints new corrections commissioner and Nassau sheriff
There are changes coming to the Nassau County Correctional Center. County Executive Bruce Blakeman promoted Michael Sposato to corrections commissioner. Sposato previously served as sheriff under Ed Mangano and was demoted in 2018 for jail mismanagement. The decision comes months after a report found the private medical contractor Sposato brought...
Anger Over Poor Cell Service Stoked In East Hampton
Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” a 150-foot-tall cellular tower on Tuesday further stoked public anger over nearly nonexistent cellular service... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
Lane Closures Planned For Long Island Expressway Stretch In Oyster Bay
State officials alerted motorists about upcoming lane closures for a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the westbound right and center lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed between Exit 43A (Robbins Lane) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
3 swastikas discovered in Nassau County public park bathroom
Public restrooms have a reputation for being dirty, but this Saturday, a different kind of "garbage" was discovered in the bathroom stalls of a Nassau County park.
Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall
The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
4 accused in Hewlett Harbor country club robbery
Police are searching for four suspects responsible for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a country club in Hewlett Harbor. Detectives say the group entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop through an unlocked window last Wednesday and stole $750 in merchandise. The four are described as...
SCPD Seeking Man Who Used Fake Check to Purchase Vehicle in West Babylon
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a car in West Babylon last month. A man used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2008 Ford F350 utility...
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
NEW ACTIVE WESTCHESTER COVID CASES NOSE DIVE 40% IN AUGUST.
WESTCHESTER HAS 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF NO RISE IN INFECTION RATE, CONTROLLING THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE, NOT STOPPING IT. WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker and the Westchester Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 5, 2022:. Westchester has got...
