weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.7 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 08/11 PM 4.3 1.8 1.3 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 10/12 AM 4.3 1.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 09/10 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.2 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.5 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.8 1.0 0.5 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.0 2.5 1.7 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 6.0 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/09 PM 6.7 2.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 5.0 2.0 1.6 2 MODERATE 09/08 AM 4.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 1.8 1.3 2 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.7 3.1 1.5 1 MODERATE 09/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 09/09 PM 7.4 2.8 1.2 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.6 2.0 0.6 1 NONE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALACHUA AND NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Williston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Archer. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 6.1 2.4 1.7 6-7 MODERATE 09/07 AM 5.1 1.4 1.3 6 NONE 09/07 PM 5.4 1.7 1.1 6 NONE 10/08 AM 4.5 0.8 0.5 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.6 0.9 0.3 6 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 MINOR 09/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.0 1.5 0.9 1 MINOR 10/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 1-5 NONE 10/08 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 4 NONE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Some road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 6 Minor 09/07 AM 5.8 2.1 2.0 6 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 6 Minor 10/08 AM 5.3 1.6 1.3 6 None 10/08 PM 5.3 1.6 1.0 5 None
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.0 1 None 08/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.2 1 Minor 09/07 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.5 1 None 09/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.3 1 Minor 10/08 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.3 1 None 10/09 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.0 1 None
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.7 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 08/11 PM 4.3 1.8 1.3 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 10/12 AM 4.3 1.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 09/10 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.2 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.5 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.8 1.0 0.5 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.0 2.5 1.7 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 6.0 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/09 PM 6.7 2.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 5.0 2.0 1.6 2 MODERATE 09/08 AM 4.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 1.8 1.3 2 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.7 3.1 1.5 1 MODERATE 09/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 09/09 PM 7.4 2.8 1.2 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.6 2.0 0.6 1 NONE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Madison. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible along the Florida Big Bend coast throughout the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Nassau and Baker Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Nassau and Baker Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Fog is dissipating Expect all shallow ground fog to lift by 830 AM.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:54:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessive heat with heat indices of 102-109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Some lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Between 10 AM and 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from midnight Thursday night to 10 AM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, Southeastern portions of Oregon fire weather zone 623. For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hernando by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hernando FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Hernando. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring Hill, Weeki Wachee, North Weeki Wachee, Weeki Wachee Gardens, High Point, Glen Lakes and Brookridge. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near any area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southeastern Missoula, western Deer Lodge, Granite, central Ravalli and southwestern Powell Counties through 600 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northeast of Evaro to 7 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple public and trained spotter reports. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Lolo, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Darby, Ovando, Florence, Victor, Arlee, Conner, Woodside, Wye, Evaro, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Pinesdale and Nimrod. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 92 and 163. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 17. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 19. Highway 93 S between mile markers 12 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 42.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then rise to 44.1 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-10 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Sunday, September 18. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 12/20/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Portion of the Olympic Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: East Portion of the Olympic Mountains; West Portion of the Olympic Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 652 AND 661 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 652 West Portion of the Olympic Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 661 East Portion of the Olympic Mountains. * WINDS...East 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s to mid 80s. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
