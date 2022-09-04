Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 12:10 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 1:58 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 1:22 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/01 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 09/01 AM 3.4 1.8 1.7 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.3 1.7 1.7 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/03 PM 3.0 1.4 1.3 1.0 Minor
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING High tide has passed. Additional flooding is possible over the next couple days.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-09 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...From Black Rapids north. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects could blow away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this afternoon through tonight. Winds will decrease Friday afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-13 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, September 18. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 07/08/1916. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0