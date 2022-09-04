Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 MINOR 09/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.0 1.5 0.9 1 MINOR 10/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 1-5 NONE 10/08 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 4 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of brief funnel clouds. These funnel clouds can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Levy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Levy County through 900 AM EDT At 845 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williston, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Williston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Alachua A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALACHUA AND NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES At 846 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Williston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Archer. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 MINOR 09/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.0 1.5 0.9 1 MINOR 10/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 1-5 NONE 10/08 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 4 NONE
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.0 1 None 08/07 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.2 1 Minor 09/07 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.5 1 None 09/08 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.3 1 Minor 10/08 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.3 1 None 10/09 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.0 1 None
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 6.1 2.4 1.7 6-7 MODERATE 09/07 AM 5.1 1.4 1.3 6 NONE 09/07 PM 5.4 1.7 1.1 6 NONE 10/08 AM 4.5 0.8 0.5 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.6 0.9 0.3 6 NONE
Heat Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:54:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Excessive heat with heat indices of 102-109 degrees expected. * WHERE...Some lower elevations of northern and eastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Between 10 AM and 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure. Heat stroke possible.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 06:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ventura County Inland Coast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Madison. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible along the Florida Big Bend coast throughout the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.7 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 08/11 PM 4.3 1.8 1.3 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 10/12 AM 4.3 1.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 09/10 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.2 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.5 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.8 1.0 0.5 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.0 2.5 1.7 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 6.0 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/09 PM 6.7 2.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 5.0 2.0 1.6 2 MODERATE 09/08 AM 4.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 1.8 1.3 2 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.7 3.1 1.5 1 MODERATE 09/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 09/09 PM 7.4 2.8 1.2 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.6 2.0 0.6 1 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Some road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 6 Minor 09/07 AM 5.8 2.1 2.0 6 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 6 Minor 10/08 AM 5.3 1.6 1.3 6 None 10/08 PM 5.3 1.6 1.0 5 None
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near any area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southeastern Missoula, western Deer Lodge, Granite, central Ravalli and southwestern Powell Counties through 600 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northeast of Evaro to 7 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple public and trained spotter reports. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Lolo, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Darby, Ovando, Florence, Victor, Arlee, Conner, Woodside, Wye, Evaro, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Pinesdale and Nimrod. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 92 and 163. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 17. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 19. Highway 93 S between mile markers 12 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 02:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County .Rich tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into the region late Friday and into the weekend increasing the chances of heavy rain and flash flooding through late Saturday. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including Death Valley National Park, the Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Nassau and Baker Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. * WHERE...near Healy. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects could blow away. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected today into tonight. Winds will decrease Friday morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-09 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds gusting to 30 mph in Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson. Gusts to 40 mph over summits north of Fairbanks, such as Cleary Summit, Murphy Dome, and Eagle Summit. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds will increase today, with gusts to 30 mph in Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson from late this morning through this evening. The strongest winds will occur across summits north of Fairbanks, such as Cleary Summit, Murphy Dome, and Eagle Summit where gusts to 40 mph are possible through tonight. Winds will decrease late tonight.
