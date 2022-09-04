Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Some road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 6 Minor 09/07 AM 5.8 2.1 2.0 6 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 6 Minor 10/08 AM 5.3 1.6 1.3 6 None 10/08 PM 5.3 1.6 1.0 5 None

