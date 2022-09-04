Read full article on original website
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
Gremlins 2 Director Joe Dante Says Key & Peele Sketch is "Exactly The Way It Happened"
Fans of the horror-comedy duo Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are very familiar with the Key & Peele sketch that pokes fun at the leap in logic and tone between the two movies. While the former is more rooted in scares, the later becomes a live-action cartoon to an extent, complete with Vegetable Gremlin, Spider Gremlin, and Lady Gremlin. Speaking in a new interview, the director of the two movies Joe Dante opened up about how accurate this sketch was, admitting (with his tongue in his cheek) that the scenario shown in the sketch-comedy show is how it went down.
DC Finally Reveals The Joker's Real Name
One of the bigger mysteries in the DC Universe has finally been revealed. Joker is Batman's greatest enemy, and one of the most popular villains in pop culture history. The character was even the focus of a feature film by director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix, with Joker becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The Joker's identity has always been a closely-guarded secret, with various projects and alternate storylines giving their versions of the Clown Prince of Crime's birth name. However, the latest issue of Flashpoint Beyond may have given fans their most definitive confirmation of Joker's real name yet.
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+
Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.
David A. Arnold, Comedian and Fuller House Writer, Dies at 54
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54. The news was broken in a statement from Arnold's family, who revealed that he passed away on Wednesday, September 7th due to natural causes. Arnold was a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House, and also served as the showrunner on Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay. He also had several stand-up specials, including David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina, and David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
House of the Dragon: HBO to Fix Viral King Viserys Goof
After fans pointed fingers at the latest episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, the network will correct a viral VFX error with an updated version on HBO Max. During Sunday's Episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel, titled "Second of His Name," some viewers pointed out King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had all five fingers on his left hand —despite the Targaryen king undergoing treatments to remove his rotting flesh. In one scene, Considine's character is shown wearing a green screen glove to digitally erase his missing fingers, which will be removed when an amended version of the episode hits HBO Max later this week.
Superman & Lois Officially Casts New Jonathan Kent
Superman & Lois has found a new actor to portray Jonathan Kent. Jordan Elsass previously portrayed the young Jonathan Kent in the first two seasons of Superman & Lois. However, Jordan Elsass stepped away from Superman & Lois in August, which left The CW to find a new actor to join Season 3. Reports indicated that the recasting was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. Michael Bishop, star of Disney Channel's Spin, will take over the role of Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).
Netflix's One Piece Star Signs Off in Letter As Season One Wraps Filming
One Piece's manga is beginning its Final Arc within its manga, as the Straw Hat Pirates lick their wounds following the War For Wano Arc. With the anime adaptation playing catch-up as fans await the animated take on Luffy's Gear Fifth, the Grand Line is preparing to hit Netflix in a brand new way. Filming has wrapped on One Piece's live-action adaptation, with the young actor playing Monkey D. Luffy leaving a heartfelt letter for fans as season one's production comes to an end.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling: First Reviews Praise Florence Pugh
The worrying first reviews are in for director Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. Wilde's followup to 2019's Booksmart couples Florence Pugh (Marvel's Black Widow, Dune) and Harry Styles (Dunkirk, My Policeman) as 1950s housewife Alice and husband Jack Chambers, who live in an experimental community called the Victory Project. Gemma Chan (Marvel's Eternals), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), and Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) also star in the talked-about film, which held its world premiere Monday at the Venice Film Festival amid off-screen drama — including an alleged feud between Wilde and Pugh and claims that Shia LaBeouf was "fired" from Styles' role.
Batman of Zur-En-Arrh Explained
Spoilers follow for Batman #127 below! New Batman writer Chip Zdarsky has wasted no time making a big mark on the mythology of the Dark Knight now that he's the architect of the mainline book at DC Comics. In addition to killing off a major villain (resurrecting them very quickly however) and introducing a formidable new antagonist, Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez have reintroduced a major piece of Batman lore with a fresh new spin, the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. Originally introduced back in the pages of Batman #113 in 1958 as an entirely different character, this alternate persona for Batman is very dangerous.
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Released
Get ready to get wrapped up in another enigma, because the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has officially arrived. On Thursday, Netflix released the first footage from Rian Johnson's upcoming blockbuster sequel, which will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. In Glass Onion, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. The film is set to be released both in theaters and on Netflix later this year.
Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released
As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
She-Hulk: Behind-the-Scenes Photos Showcase 6'5" Jennifer Walters Stand-In
As of last month, She-Hulk is finally a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Tatiana Maslany made her debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which releases its fourth episode tomorrow. She-Hulk is 6'7" and Maslany is 5'4", so a lot of movie magic goes into bringing the character to life. Fans recently got a glimpse of some hilarious behind-the-scenes photos featuring Maslany wearing a motion capture suit and dancing with Megan Thee Stallion. However, the production still uses stand-ins for references, and 6'5" actor Malia Arrayah served as the on-set She-Hulk. Last week, Arrayah shared set photos of herself painted green, and it's reminding us of The Incredible Hulk series from the 1970s.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
