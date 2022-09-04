Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
'Significant results' recently but police, prosecutor plead for help with investigations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department has been busy, confiscating 52 illegal guns over the past month and locking up suspected criminals, but not everyone they put behind bars stays there. The city's deputy police chief Rick Morris held a news conference with...
cbs12.com
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Click10.com
Police seek gunman who fatally shot man in Miami-Dade over gold chain
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a gunman who fatally shot a man during a robbery. Police say 30-year-old Robert Guillaume was shot and killed in late June at the Harbor Apartments on Northeast 10th Avenue in northeast Miami-Dade County.
Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member in Port St. Lucie
Johnathan “Doo Doo” Walker, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after detectives and SWAT Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of SW Kent Circle.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
cbs12.com
Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
cw34.com
Wanted for domestic battery, found sleeping in his car, charged with resisting 6 deputies
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies got a call about "a domestic disturbance in progress" and found the victim "crying, shaking and hyperventilating," with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue already attending to her. According to the arrest report, the victim had "a large lump above her right...
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
cbs12.com
Driver in deadly DUI said he drank 'one beer,' according to arrest report
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash and the other driver is now charged with DUI manslaughter. The crash happened in Wellington at about 8:20 Sunday night. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sean Cole of Loxahatchee was driving...
cbs12.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died from his injuries after police say he was struck by an unknown vehicle on Sunday. The Jupiter Police Department says it received a call at around 11:49 p.m. from a concerned caller. The caller said they saw a Hispanic man lying in...
Was it murder when she shot him? Jurors can't decide in 2018 fatal shooting near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a suburban West Palm Beach woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2018. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge that Barbara James-Tolbert faced in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of Albren Banks. They...
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
WPBF News 25
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash
A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.
cbs12.com
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud
A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
cbs12.com
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist dies after colliding into tractor-trailer
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after colliding into a tractor-trailer on Sept. 2 in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclist, Joao Paulo Carvalho, 30, was driving his 2016 Suzuki GSX-S motorcycle westbound on S.W. 10th Street heading towards the intersection of S.W. 12th Avenue. At the same time, Sergio Bessa, 25, driving a 2020 Volvo semi tractor-trailer tanker heading eastbound on Southwest 10th Street.
