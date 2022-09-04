ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Driver performed burnout, 'intentionally rammed' SUV, hurt agent, resisted arrest: PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special operation to catch drivers doing stunts ended with at least one tough arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on July 10 at 6:20 p.m., "a burgundy Dodge Charger with the license plate covered was traveling at excess speeds of 100+ mph south on N. Haverhill Road. [Another deputy] advised that the vehicle was set to go west on Stacy Street, at which time the Dodge Charger did a burnout in the middle of the intersection [The deputy] stated that when the Charger came to a stop after the burnout, it was still in the middle of the intersection but was facing south. [The deputy] advised that he pulled up to the Charger to initiate a traffic stop for the criminal offense of reckless driving, at which time the Charger did another burnout and took off north on N. Haverhill Road."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man dies from injuries sustained in fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died from his injuries after police say he was struck by an unknown vehicle on Sunday. The Jupiter Police Department says it received a call at around 11:49 p.m. from a concerned caller. The caller said they saw a Hispanic man lying in...
JUPITER, FL
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
MIAMI, FL
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Motorcyclist dies after colliding into tractor-trailer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after colliding into a tractor-trailer on Sept. 2 in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclist, Joao Paulo Carvalho, 30, was driving his 2016 Suzuki GSX-S motorcycle westbound on S.W. 10th Street heading towards the intersection of S.W. 12th Avenue. At the same time, Sergio Bessa, 25, driving a 2020 Volvo semi tractor-trailer tanker heading eastbound on Southwest 10th Street.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

