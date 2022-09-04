OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO