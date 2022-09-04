Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Would you feel safe........Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?
(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman, 74, attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 74-year-old robbery victim said she is scared and angry about an attack in broad daylight over the weekend in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood. Mary asked KTVU not to reveal her identity, but said she's speaking out to warn others and raise awareness. She suspected she was targeted...
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
thesource.com
Oakland Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested for Bringing Gun Into Hollywood Airport
According to a report from the Burbank Police Department, Oakland rapper Kamaiyah was arrested for carrying a loaded handgun in her purse while at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The report from the Burbank Police reads, “Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after...
SFGate
