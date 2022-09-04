ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered showers expected throughout this Sunday

By Joe Fitzwater
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

Sunday will feature a weak frontal system approaching, which to no surprise at this point looks to stall. This will keep unsettled conditions at times for much of the upcoming week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms around. It won’t rain all the time on Sunday, but the umbrella would be a good accessory to bring if you decide to head out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF1Ln_0hhk2nB900

Labor Day continues the threat for storms with that cold front around. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and although it won’t rain all day like on Sunday – chances are you are going to experience a few showers at some point on Monday in the region. With the clouds, high temperatures will be cool in the middle 70s.

Tuesday provides more chances for a few scattered showers, which will enable temperatures to remain below average, as the mercury will climb only into the middle 70s.

Wednesday brings the sunshine back into the picture, although an isolated storm or two still cannot be ruled out with a decent amount of moisture around. High temperatures will rebound to near seasonal in the middle to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Dxq_0hhk2nB900

Thursday continues our isolated storm chances but once again, it’s more sunshine than dry weather, with high in the upper 70s.

Friday looks wet once again with another storm system crossing. With clouds and showers around, that will likely hold high temperatures once again into the lower 70s – so it’s another cool day on tap across the region.

Saturday also looks wet with that front lingering around from Friday, which will keep temperatures cool in the lower to middle 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAI1d_0hhk2nB900

In our extended forecast, a bit of a trough-like look to the forecast looks on tap for the eastern U.S. for the remainder of next weekend into the start of the following week. This means that at least a few showers will continue to be a good bet and below normal high temperatures for now will generally be the rule of thumb.

SUNDAY:
Afternoon scattered storms to dodge. Highs in the upper 70s.
LABOR DAY:
Scattered showers and storms are a good bet at times. Highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY:
Scattered showers. Highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY:
Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY:
Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY:
Scattered storms likely. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
SATURDAY:
Scattered showers likely once again. Highs in the middle 70s.
SUNDAY:
Few scattered showers continue. Highs in the middle 70s.
MONDAY:
Scattered shower threat continues (We sound like a broken record). Highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY :
Partly cloudy skies, sunshine is back! Highs in the upper 70s.

