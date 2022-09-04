Read full article on original website
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Bay Net
Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School
WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers
WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
Bay Net
Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
Bay Net
Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
Baltimore Mayor 'Regrets' Not Telling Public About E.Coli Contamination Sooner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced in a press conference that he "regrets" not informing the public sooner about the E.coli contamination in residents' water supply after he was made aware of it over the weekend, reports Fox Baltimore. Baltimore City Council members have criticized the handling of the situation that...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/31/2022, Tpr B. Messick responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Patrick Leon Short, 55 of Lexington Park, MD stole items from the store with a total value less than $100. Short was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.
Light the Fire to begin Thursday, Lexington Park Baptist Church to host annual Revival
A prayer walk for peace was held last month, led by Lexington Park Baptist Church head Pastor, Chris McCombs. Many community leaders walked alongside Great Mills Road and the surrounding area in hopes of bringing a sense of unity and peace to the local community. Ironically, just as the walk got underway, the announcement of […]
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Bay Net
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
Bay Net
MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 51-year-old cold case involving Montgomery County law enforcement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971. Montgomery County Special Deputy...
Anne Arundel Co. parents forced to leave work due to bus driver shortage
AACPS school continues to face issues with school buses in the area. Officials says they increased driver's salary and invested into recruitment projects, but families wonder how long they'll a bind.
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
