Calvert County, MD

WMDT.com

Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School

WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Welcomes 21 New Police Officers

WELCOME, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults

Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 8/31/2022, Tpr B. Messick responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Patrick Leon Short, 55 of Lexington Park, MD stole items from the store with a total value less than $100. Short was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

