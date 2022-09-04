Captain Cool — How Clayton Tune Refused to Let UH Lose, Keeping the Super Season Visions Alive Amid the Chaos of a Wild San Antonio Opener

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
saobserver.com
‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’
College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alleged racist remarks at volleyball games in Katy, New Braunfels on radar of state athletic association
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
tarletonsports.com
Texan Volleyball looks to stay hot as they host UIW Tuesday
The Teams: Tarleton Texans (6-1, 0-0 WAC) vs. UIW Cardinals (1-2 0-0 SLC) Tarleton plays host to the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Wisdom Gym. After sweeping their second consecutive home tournament, the Texans are looking to take a win into their weekend tournament in Jacksonville. The match...
3 San Antonio companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks three San Antonio companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 5 University of Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
saobserver.com
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY
The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bad Bunny surprises San Antonio sports bar, requests his own music
Here's where Bad Bunny has been spotted in San Antonio so far.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
Is Kanye West about to takeover this San Antonio based shoe company?
All thanks to a cryptic Instagram post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans say Bad Bunny is more than an artist but icon who fights for change
SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began as Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert drew a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area. Fans from all across Texas were lining...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
foxsanantonio.com
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Click2Houston.com
Video: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind
SAN ANTONIO — Abortion clinics are closing across Texas after the state banned the procedure, with few exceptions, at any point in a pregnancy. At Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, office equipment is marked for donation, longtime staff members are relocating or finding new jobs, and medical equipment is loaded onto moving trucks.
Full Goods Diner at San Antonio's Pearl complex sets Sept. 22 opening date
Full Goods Diner will serve up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
Comments / 0