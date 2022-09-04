ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Vick Lagina
3d ago

I never understood how ‘servants of god’ need such lavish lifestyles and prominence. Did ya’ll know serving god is free? Gods written word the bible…free. Why does a pastor stand between you and god? It’s literally the term ‘middle man’. You need help interpreting the bible? Should that be a chargeable service so you can grow closer to god? I don’t think so. Does a pastors record setting hits and shows make him a better liaison to god? I don’t think so. Serving god should be free. And when Jesus returns, he’ll be doing more than flipping over these vendors tables that are charging his sheep

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer

Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Metro Arts Commission Appoints Daniel Phoenix Singh as Executive Director

NASHVILLE, TN — After a nationwide search, the Metro Arts Commission has named Daniel Phoenix Singh, an international and multi-lingual performing artist and arts leader, as the next Executive Director. Singh is excited to serve Metro Arts: Nashville Office of Arts + Culture. Most recently, Sing served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Eliza Fletcher remembered as 'dedicated' teacher, wife, mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eliza Fletcher, the woman whose remains were found Monday after she'd been abducted in Memphis, is being remembered as a "dedicated" wife, mother, and teacher. A graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Fletcher held a Master's of Arts in Teaching education degree. She was working...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Ben Tankard
Person
Marvin Gaye
stlouiscnr.com

Groundbreaking Held for New “LOCAL Midtown” Multifamily Development in Nashville

The 307-unit project from Subtext and Brinkmann Constructors will bring modern living to popular Midtown area. Subtext, a St. Louis-based integrated real estate development company, and Brinkmann Constructors, a St. Louis-based national general contractor, held an official groundbreaking ceremony on August 30, 2022 for LOCAL Midtown, a 15-story multifamily project in Midtown Nashville. LOCAL Midtown is expected to be completed and open for leasing in 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hungry? Five Points Pizza celebrates 11 years with free slices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – To celebrate its 11th anniversary, a favorite pizza joint in Nashville is offering you free dinner. Five Points Pizza will offer a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza Tuesday night while supplies last at both of its locations: the walk-up counter at 4100 Charlotte Ave. and its walk-up window at 1012 Woodland St.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU’s Transportation App Provides Real-Time Shuttle Access

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University students living in off-campus housing won’t have to wonder where the shuttle bus is for pickup and drop-off for classes— TSU’s BusWhere app is back. The shuttle app is intended to help students plan their pickup and drop-off times accordingly...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Tv Network#Life Tv#Gospel Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nashville Area Pastor#Smooth Life Tv Network#Soul Train#Nba#Tn#Shell Aviation#Cjc Network#Smooth Life Network#The Smooth Life Channel
clarksvillenow.com

Riverfest this weekend with live music, Regatta, shopping and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Join the City of Clarksville along the banks of the Cumberland River on Sept. 9 and 10 to celebrate the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family at the 33rd annual Riverfest. Riverfest is Clarksville’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

More TSU students express concerns living at hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing some students at hotels across Nashville, but some don’t feel safe. Metro Police officers have responded 298 times to the Best Western on Brick Church Pike in the past two years, which is one of the hotels students are staying at.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
Tennessee Tribune

MEGAMicrobe – Join a Day of Scientific Exploration and Education Sept. 17

Nashville, TN – All aboard the MEGAMicrobe Express! Families, parents, teachers, and students are all invited to come learn about the fascinating world of microbes during a hands-on event at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary school on Saturday, September 17th from 9am to 2pm. Hosted by the Vanderbilt Institute for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy