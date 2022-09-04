Read full article on original website
Ssz
4d ago
So very sorry for this family and his comrades on the battlefield in Iraq and on the streets of Cleveland! Thank you for your service 💙💙💔💔
Reply
8
Deborah Rhoades
4d ago
Sending my condolences to The Family and Friends. Thank You for Your Service. May You RIPP Officer🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply
9
Brian Edward
4d ago
You never know when your gonna go. Live everyday like it's your last!!💯 RIP Thank you for your service!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
Mayfield Heights plane crash: New I-Team video
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives a first look at the scene just moments after a plane crash-landed behind a local school. For the first time, we’re hearing from the people onboard about what went wrong.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
cleveland19.com
More Cleveland Police officers leaving department compared to last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland voters approved Issue 24 last November, which provides more oversight for Cleveland Police. But Issue 24 continues to be a reason many officers cite for leaving the department, according to exit interviews we’ve obtained through public records. The new Cleveland Police Commission is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 6 to help find 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden, who was reported missing. Bolden was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket, according...
cleveland19.com
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
cleveland19.com
After losing granddaughter in fatal crash, determined woman fights for custody of her great-grandchild
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denise Betts is adamant that she wants to raise her great-grandson Larell Stockwell. He was born prematurely. His twin brother didn’t survive. He was left without his mother, a passenger in a car that crashed back on July 13th, 2021. Betts said she has been trying to gain custody of his since then. Her efforts fell short and Larell was placed in a foster home. 19 News inquired as to why, after speaking with her, about her desire to raise the toddler who has special medical needs as a result of his premature birth, "
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
cleveland19.com
Mother of man fatally shot by CMHA police officer hires attorney, responds to release of bodycam footage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours before the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority released footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting, the mother of the man who was shot hired an attorney. Kimberly Roquemore retained Stanley Jackson, who has taken on multiple cases involving use of force by Cleveland-area law enforcement. On...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Police give abandoned guinea pig a home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police have a new furry four-legged member of their department - but it’s not a K-9. A concerned citizen called police on Aug. 17 reporting that two guinea pigs appeared to be left outside in the elements without food and water, GHPD stated.
Mom smoked weed while son drove car without license: Euclid police
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Police identify suspect vehicle wanted for hitting man in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-skip incident in Downtown Cleveland on Monday that left a man seriously injured. The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
Watch woman lead Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video has been released from the near-hour-long chase between a 41-year-old woman and Parma police, leading officers through several cities in Northeast Ohio. The early-morning chase on Aug. 25 ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The chase lasted 56 minutes, according to Lt. Dan Ciryak of...
cleveland19.com
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg police search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Emma Linek was last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport wearing a black crop top, black, red and white plaid pants, black boots, a black scarf and a black zip-up hoodie.
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
9-year-old girl, 34-year-old mom die in Geauga County house fire
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have died in an overnight house fire on Taylor Wells Road in Geauga County. 3News has learned the victims have been identified as a 9-year-old girl and her 34-year-old mom. Their names have not yet been released. Two other people -- the husband...
Comments / 44