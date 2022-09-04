ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

19 First Alert Weather Day: Occasional showers and rumbles of thunder through the evening; sunshine returns Wednesday

By Samantha Roberts
 7 days ago
cleveland19.com

Body found near Lake Erie shore in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police confirm officers were called out Saturday evening after a passerby reported seeing a body near the Lake Erie shore. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Lake Avenue. Police said the Lakewood Fire Department responded after members of the U.S....
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity hoping to kick start lives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told 19 News there will be two multi home developments on Cleveland’s east and west sides. This along with five homes in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood and eight new homes in Buckeye Woodhill. “There’s been a lot of issues with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg teen missing in Atlanta found safe, family confirms

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 17-year-old Emma Linek was found safe, a family member confirmed to 19 News on Sept. 11. The news comes one day after the Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old. Emma was seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the FBI’s missing persons database.
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County. The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township. According...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Intel’s investment in Ohio could have $100 billion impact

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history could make the state home to one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world. Intel’s initial $20 billion investment into two new factories in Licking County could grow to as much as $100 billion by...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Heights Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the 3100 block of East Derbyshire Road which is located right down the street from Cleveland Heights High. The victim was transported to...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI Atlanta issues search for missing Twinsburg teen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. Emma was last seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man...
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said three men were injured in a mid-day shooting outside of a barbershop on the city’s East side. The triple shooting was reported on East 117th Street near Sellers Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday. According to Cleveland police, the victims included:
Weather
Environment
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia. Michael Brannon was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday leaving an apartment on West 22nd Place in Cleveland. Police said Brannon was wearing a black jogging suit and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday. Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat. Willowick...
WILLOWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron residents address recent violence during forum with police, mayor

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A candid conversation between Akron Police and the community took place Saturday in an effort to bridge the divide between cops and the community. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told the crowd of about 100 city residents, “We have the largest part and portion of the bridge to build, the police officers do in my humble opinion. But we can’t build it by ourselves.”
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Police are searching for the missing 17-year-old, Emma D. Linek, who they say was last seen at Atlanta’s Airport. “It’s been horrible, not knowing where she’s at, what might have happened,” said Mike Linek, Emma’s dad. Mike Linek said...
TWINSBURG, OH

