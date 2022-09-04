Read full article on original website
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Mr. Kennedy Looks Back On Losing The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase
Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy, looks back on his victory in the Money in the Bank match and how this triumph quickly turned sideways. Kennedy won the contract at WrestleMania 23, but he lost it just over a month later to Edge, who went on to cash it in and win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
UFC・
AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
CM Punk In Huge AEW Fight, Select Gets To 10K! | The List & Ya Boy 9/7/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van celebrate Fightful Select getting to 10k, and talk the huge AEW fight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
MJF Tweets, Leon Ruffin Marries Aja Smith, Seth Rogen Reacts To Shirt At AEW All Out | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Monday, September 5. - MJF posted his first tweet since May 27. MJF made his return to AEW at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker. - Fightful Select has early plans for WWE Raw. - Seth Freakin Rogen respects the man...
Matt Hardy Says 'We're Getting Close To Learning Of Jeff Hardy's Future'
Matt Hardy provides an update on his AEW future. Hardy was not part of AEW All Out on Sunday and hasn't been regularly featured on television since Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13. Taking to social media, Matt provided an update on his direction in AEW, saying we're close...
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates
Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0
Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
