ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Kansas City Southern touts shovel-ready industrial sites in US South, Mexico

Kansas City Southern is letting customers know that it has created an industrial development program for companies seeking shovel-ready sites near its network in the U.S. and Mexico. The railroad has dubbed the program Certified Premier Sites, which KCS describes as sites that are larger, shovel-ready and preapproved for rail...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff. The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
ARIZONA STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Borderlands#Mexico#South Texas#Infrastructure#2050 International#Txdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS Chicago

103 more migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, third group sent by Gov. Greg Abbott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third time in the past week, a group of migrants from Texas has arrived in Chicago, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot continues his protest of federal immigration policies.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the latest group of 103 migrants arrived at Union Station around 3 p.m. That brings the total number of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas since last Wednesday to 228.Another group of 50 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and the first group of 75 arrived in Chicago last Wednesday.  "In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County,...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system

The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
SAVANNAH, GA
freightwaves.com

The evolution of Wing drone delivery

PHILADELPHIA — Delivery in an e-commerce world is no longer cut and dried. In the early days, if a package, regardless of how big it was, needed last-mile delivery, a truck or van made it. Today, there are options. Cars, trucks, vans, robots and drones are some of the...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

After recent staff cuts, U.S. Xpress cutting capex, reorganizing operating units

Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress, which is seeking to implement an entirely new model under its Variant initiative but whose finances are those of a company that mostly missed out on the recent freight market boom, is undertaking restructuring and cost-cutting. The move, announced after the stock market close Wednesday, is...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy