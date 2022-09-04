Read full article on original website
Kansas City Southern touts shovel-ready industrial sites in US South, Mexico
Kansas City Southern is letting customers know that it has created an industrial development program for companies seeking shovel-ready sites near its network in the U.S. and Mexico. The railroad has dubbed the program Certified Premier Sites, which KCS describes as sites that are larger, shovel-ready and preapproved for rail...
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Texas Department of Public Safety suspends 2 officers with pay during internal review of Uvalde response
Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay and referred for formal investigation amid an internal review of law enforcement actions that day, the agency said Tuesday as students in the shaken community returned to school for the first time since the attack.
Texas, Arizona bus migrants to U.S. cities, and now Chicago. Here's what could happen next
Thousands of migrants are being bused from the border to New York, Washington and now Chicago. Advocates say the plans could backfire on the states that started them
Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with 4 feet (1.2 meters) of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff. The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). “The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to third Democratic-run city: Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has now sent buses filled with migrants to a third major city run by Democrats: Chicago.
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says
Gonzales: Communities forced to deal with migrant releases as cartels take advantage of administration’s mixed messages, keep sending people to U.S.
Texas spends more than $12 million to bus migrants to Washington, DC, and New York
The state of Texas has spent more than $12 million busing migrants to Washington, DC, and New York who crossed into the state from Mexico, according to figures from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Several dozen more migrants from Texas come to Chicago, while Lightfoot continues to chastise Texas governor
Several days after 75 migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lighfoot said several dozen more migrants have been sent to Chicago from Texas, arriving at Union Station on Sunday. She again expressed frustration with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Flores Hits Gonzalez in Texas Race: 2019 Comments Show 'Racist Colors'
"I'm just blown away he would say something like that," Mayra Flores told Newsweek. "He should know better."
103 more migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, third group sent by Gov. Greg Abbott
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third time in the past week, a group of migrants from Texas has arrived in Chicago, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot continues his protest of federal immigration policies.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the latest group of 103 migrants arrived at Union Station around 3 p.m. That brings the total number of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas since last Wednesday to 228.Another group of 50 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and the first group of 75 arrived in Chicago last Wednesday. "In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County,...
Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system
The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
The evolution of Wing drone delivery
PHILADELPHIA — Delivery in an e-commerce world is no longer cut and dried. In the early days, if a package, regardless of how big it was, needed last-mile delivery, a truck or van made it. Today, there are options. Cars, trucks, vans, robots and drones are some of the...
140 migrants welcomed in NYC from Texas in largest single-day arrival Sunday, officials say
Buses with at least 140 asylum seekers arrived in New York Sunday in what officials are calling the largest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.
After recent staff cuts, U.S. Xpress cutting capex, reorganizing operating units
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress, which is seeking to implement an entirely new model under its Variant initiative but whose finances are those of a company that mostly missed out on the recent freight market boom, is undertaking restructuring and cost-cutting. The move, announced after the stock market close Wednesday, is...
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
