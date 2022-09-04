Fishville Farms Events will host a Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds. We will be collecting donations of school supplies and backpacks for local foster care students at this show. This show will also support 40 local crafters, bakers and artisans in their small businesses as well. By giving them a safe place to showcase and sell their creations and products, we help them to be able to afford the necessities in life as well as help support their children’s growth and future as well.

