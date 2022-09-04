Read full article on original website
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
chelseaupdate.com
Volunteers Needed for Oct. 1 Backyard Beer Garden Event
Organizers for this year’s Backyard Beer Garden on Oct. 1 in Palmer Commons are looking for volunteers. Sign up here to volunteer and you’ll receive free admission and your own 2022 edition Backyard Beer Garden T-shirt.
whmi.com
Octoberfest Coming To Livingston County
Octoberfest is coming to Livingston County soon. Octoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 12 to 5pm in downtown Brighton which is a charity pub crawl benefiting VETLIFE, a local Livingston County veteran non-profit organization. Jameson’s Irish Pub and Grill, Stout Irish Pub and Champ's Pub are a...
chelseaupdate.com
Sept. 10: Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show
Fishville Farms Events will host a Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds. We will be collecting donations of school supplies and backpacks for local foster care students at this show. This show will also support 40 local crafters, bakers and artisans in their small businesses as well. By giving them a safe place to showcase and sell their creations and products, we help them to be able to afford the necessities in life as well as help support their children’s growth and future as well.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Second annual A2 Artoberfest returning to Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown District
ANN ARBOR – After a successful first year, A2 Artoberfest will return to town this fall. The art fair is presented by the Guild of Artists & Artisans, the organization that runs the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair. Spanning Fourth Avenue from the downtown area to Kerrytown, fairgoers can...
chelseaupdate.com
Zero Waste Coalition at Farm to Table Event
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jean Vargas for the information and photos in this story.) The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) was recently invited to the Farm to Table Event sponsored by 5 Healthy Towns and held at Robin Hills Farm on Aug. 21. The group was there to...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
HometownLife.com
Ride, eat, repeat: Plymouth Fall Festival returns to downtown this weekend
Ready for a whirling, twirling and spinning good time? The annual Plymouth Fall Festival, now in its 66th season, is set for Sept. 9-11 in downtown Plymouth. Carnival rides open at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. If spinning, swinging and bouncing to the blare of...
HometownLife.com
Plymouth's most popular dog dies leaving a legacy with new charity foundation
Early last month, Bob Ostendorf was making his way across the dining room at his restaurant in Plymouth when an elderly gentleman seated in a booth stopped him. The man asked whether Ostendorf owned the restaurant's namesake: A Bernese Mountain Dog named Stella. Ostendorf said yes and the man related a story of years ago when his young granddaughter was dining there and Stella carried a doll in her mouth to give to the child.
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
fox2detroit.com
Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Betty Jeanne Jacobs, John W. ‘Jack’ McGuire Sr.
Of Chelsea, age 82, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kresge Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Nashville, Michigan, the daughter of Albert Joseph and Mary Alvadena (Feighner) Bell. Betty earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. On August 22, 1964, she...
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
jtv.tv
Events of Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Morning Movies at the Concord Branch. 11 AM. Stop by the Jackson District Library Concord...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
HometownLife.com
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
Grand Ledge community rallying together for man to get new bike
When Josh McLaughlin heard that Grand Ledge resident John needed a new bike, he took to social media asking for supplies, but he never thought it would get as much support as it did.
chelseaupdate.com
Sept. 7: Wednesday Farmers Market Offerings Abound
Discover the variety of fresh produce, plants, flowers, and baked goods at the Chelsea Wednesday Farmers Market. It runs from 1-5 p.m. at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot, at 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52. There will be a huge selection of fresh...
This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen
I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
