Chelsea, MI

whmi.com

Octoberfest Coming To Livingston County

Octoberfest is coming to Livingston County soon. Octoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 12 to 5pm in downtown Brighton which is a charity pub crawl benefiting VETLIFE, a local Livingston County veteran non-profit organization. Jameson’s Irish Pub and Grill, Stout Irish Pub and Champ's Pub are a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Sept. 10: Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show

Fishville Farms Events will host a Foster Care Backpack Drive Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds. We will be collecting donations of school supplies and backpacks for local foster care students at this show. This show will also support 40 local crafters, bakers and artisans in their small businesses as well. By giving them a safe place to showcase and sell their creations and products, we help them to be able to afford the necessities in life as well as help support their children’s growth and future as well.
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Zero Waste Coalition at Farm to Table Event

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Jean Vargas for the information and photos in this story.) The Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition (CZWC) was recently invited to the Farm to Table Event sponsored by 5 Healthy Towns and held at Robin Hills Farm on Aug. 21. The group was there to...
CHELSEA, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Plymouth's most popular dog dies leaving a legacy with new charity foundation

Early last month, Bob Ostendorf was making his way across the dining room at his restaurant in Plymouth when an elderly gentleman seated in a booth stopped him. The man asked whether Ostendorf owned the restaurant's namesake: A Bernese Mountain Dog named Stella. Ostendorf said yes and the man related a story of years ago when his young granddaughter was dining there and Stella carried a doll in her mouth to give to the child.
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive

Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
LIVONIA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Betty Jeanne Jacobs, John W. ‘Jack’ McGuire Sr.

Of Chelsea, age 82, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Kresge Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Nashville, Michigan, the daughter of Albert Joseph and Mary Alvadena (Feighner) Bell. Betty earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University. On August 22, 1964, she...
CHELSEA, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Saturday, September 3 – Sunday, September 4, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Morning Movies at the Concord Branch. 11 AM. Stop by the Jackson District Library Concord...
JACKSON, MI
HometownLife.com

Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools

A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
LIVONIA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Sept. 7: Wednesday Farmers Market Offerings Abound

Discover the variety of fresh produce, plants, flowers, and baked goods at the Chelsea Wednesday Farmers Market. It runs from 1-5 p.m. at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot, at 1010 S. Main St., near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52. There will be a huge selection of fresh...
CHELSEA, MI

