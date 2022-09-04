Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year

Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
nbcrightnow.com
El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns
UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Selah and Yakima Interconnect traffic to shift for one month
SELAH, Wash. — Traffic headed west on I-82 can expect a traffic shift for about a month between Selah and Yakima as work on the Twin Bridges continues. A section of SR 823 will be closed September 7-9 as crews prepare; then all traffic going west on I-82 will be shifted to SR 823 starting September 10 for a month.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
nbcrightnow.com
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle v car crash backs up traffic on Nob Hill
YAKIMA, Wash. - A motorcycle versus car crash around the 2700 block of Nob Hill Boulevard will have traffic backed up for an extended time, according to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department. At this time, only one lane is open around the crash as first responders assess...
What’s Lurking in This Haunted Library Just 50 Miles From the Tri-Cities?
There have been sightings and rumors that a library in Toppenish Washington is haunted. The Second Floor Of The Toppenish Library Is Closed Off To Patrons. Some claim that the Mary L Goodrich Community Library in Toppenish has some deep dark secrets on the closed second floor. The Mary L...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week
Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- A major fire has destroyed a well known restaurant in Union Gap. Yakima Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at El Porton in Union Gap on Sunday that caused an estimated $1.8 million in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire. YFD was called to...
Yakima County reaches $2.5 million settlement with family of teen struck by deputy’s car
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by a deputy’s patrol car in 2018. The deputy, Sgt. Nate Boyer, was helping other law enforcement officers search for suspects...
Yakima paramedics urge drivers to be cautious around I-82 bridge repair work
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After a month-long delay, the Washington State Department of Transportation began repairs Wednesday on the Naches River and Yakima River bridges. The project doesn’t include a long detour for drivers, but it’s already slowing down traffic and causing delays for rush-hour commuters on I-82 westbound near the exit to Selah.
KIMA TV
Yakima County to pay $2.5M to teen who was hit and run over by deputy
Yakima County has to pay $2.5 million dollars to a kid who was hit and run over by a deputy after a home invasion 4 years ago. "They turned on the light and there 3 three men by my bed. 2 of them had guns. I know one of them looked extremely young—like extremely young, and he was the one that was wearing a black bandana over his mouth. And they didn’t look like they were experienced. They sounded nervous. I don’t know if it was their first time doing this but they weren’t professional," Brenda Valencia said.
Yakima Herald Republic
CWU plans on-campus emergency drill on Thursday; library will be closed
Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day. The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency...
Comments / 1