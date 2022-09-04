ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.

Deputies said Daisy Ivette Gonzalez-Morales, 33, went missing from her home on Naimisha Loop in Spring Hill at after 10 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez-Morales told her employee she would not be coming to work Saturday.

However, she was found Sunday in Marion County, deputies said.

hernandosun.com

HCSO probes Spring Hill death

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at the front area of Anderson Snow Sports Complex on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill on Sept. 5.
SPRING HILL, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court.
TAMPA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter's family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals.
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes.
GULFPORT, FL
Robotic dogs provide comfort for St. Petersburg seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A program launched by the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in friendships for a group of seniors in St. Petersburg. Seniors at The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay received robotic companion pets from the DOEA through a partnership with Ageless Innovation Joy […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening.
BRADENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home

Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one.
HOMOSASSA, FL
