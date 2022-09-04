Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Deputies said Daisy Ivette Gonzalez-Morales, 33, went missing from her home on Naimisha Loop in Spring Hill at after 10 p.m. Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez-Morales told her employee she would not be coming to work Saturday.
However, she was found Sunday in Marion County, deputies said.
