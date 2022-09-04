Read full article on original website
The Silent Twins (2022 movie) trailer, release date
The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. Startattle.com – The Silent Twins 2022. The film follows June and Jennifer, identical twins whose parents are from Barbados, who move to Wales soon after their birth. As they grow up, they begin to close themselves off into their own world, to the point that they decide to communicate only with each other. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives.
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Wedding of A Lifetime (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Startattle.com – Wedding of A Lifetime 2022. Wedding of A Lifetime is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Anne Wheeler (Loyalties, Cowboys Don’t Cry, Bye Bye...
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Everyone Is A Suspect In Puzzling First Trailer For 'Knives Out' Sequel
Daniel Craig returns in Netflix's highly anticipated follow-up "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
Raven’s Hollow (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe (William Moseley) and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community known as Raven’s Hollow, where they find a township guarding a frightening secret. Startattle.com – Raven’s Hollow 2022.
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 1) Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, trailer, release date
After 15 years in p—on, former gigolo Julian Kaye is suddenly exonerated from a wrongful m—er conviction and released with no interest in the life he had, no chance at the life he wanted – and no idea who framed him. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime.
Olivia Wilde Shut Down Speculation That She Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles: "Our Relationship Was Over Long Before I Met Harry"
"Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ‘Moving On’ To New Movie And Life After ‘Grace And Frankie’ – Toronto Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: One of the hottest acquisition titles at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival which starts in earnest tonight happens to star a couple of certifiable show business legends, both now in their 80’s, both working all the time – much of it together lately – and both proving age is just a number. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin wrapped their Netflix comedy series Grace And Frankie after seven seasons, longest ever for any series in the streamer’s history, and within a week were back before the cameras shooting the indie film appropriately titled Moving On since this pair do just...
Oscar Winner Phil Tippett & Former TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Launch Canadian Film & TV Label
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of Oscar-winner Phil Tippett’s directorial debut Mad God, the film’s producers Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures are teaming up on Tippett Productions, a new Canadian-based venture. Tippett Canada President Gary Mundell (who also serves as California-based Tippett Studio’s COO) is spearheading the new production label with Toronto-based Colin Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures. Tippett is the two-time Oscar-winning VFX veteran known for his pioneering work on franchises including Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Twilight and RoboCop. Geddes is a producer, Shudder curator and longtime former TIFF Midnight Madness programmer, who served as exec producer on Mad God. The team are launching...
The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour Fiasco: Who Comes Off Worst in All the Drama?
A celebrity’s job is to first and foremost entertain the masses, and consider me fully entertained and wholly immersed in the ongoing turmoil that is the making and release of Don’t Worry Darling.From the moment it was first announced that Olivia Wilde would be helming the film, it has been plagued with controversy and never-ending discourse. The highly-anticipated, star-studded psychological drama is arguably one of the most scandalous Hollywood productions in recent memory. Hollywood press tours nowadays tend to go as smoothly as possible and with very little bumps in the road, so Don’t Worry Darling’s dramatic, extremely public unraveling...
Kristy Sellars AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17
Kristy Sellars is pursuing her dreams of becoming a pole dancing performer with this breathtaking performance. Watch as Kristy combines projection and pole dance to create an act that you’ve never seen before. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Kristy Sellars AGT Semifinals. Contestant:...
Last Light (2022 miniseries) Peacock, Matthew Fox, trailer, release date
Petro-chemist Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox) knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a frightening chain reaction. Startattle.com – Last Light | Peacock. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes...
Mervant Vera AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17
Mervant Vera freestyle raps while doing magic on LIVE television! The rapping magician gives you a moment you can’t purchase and wows the crowd with his riskiest performance yet! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Mervant Vera AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Mervant Vera. Age: 33.
Max Ostler AGT 2022 Semifinals “Castle On The Hill” Ed Sheeran, Season 17
Max Ostler was born to dance! The dancer from Sydney, Australia performs to “Castle On The Hill” by Ed Sheeran. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Max Ostler AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Max Ostler. Age: 18. Hometown: Australia. Act: Dancer. Song: “Castle On The...
The Serpent Queen (2022 miniseries) Samantha Morton, trailer, release date
The Serpent Queen tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Startattle.com – The Serpent Queen | Starz. Episode 1 – Queen Catherine confides in a servant girl and begins to tell...
Shu Takada AGT 2022 Semifinals “That’s What I Want” Lil Nas X, Season 17
Shu Takada is bringing the heat with his yoyo skills! The yo-yo artist from Japan performs to “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Shu Takada AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Shu Takada. Age: 25. Hometown: Yokohama,...
Urban Crew Flyers AGT 2022 Semifinals “Celebrate” Pitbull, Season 17
Urbancrew (Flyers of the South) performs to “Celebrate” by Pitbull with the hula hoop like you’ve never seen before! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Urban Crew Flyers AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Urban Crew Flyers. Act: Dance Group. Song: “Celebrate” by Pitbull...
