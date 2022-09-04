A celebrity’s job is to first and foremost entertain the masses, and consider me fully entertained and wholly immersed in the ongoing turmoil that is the making and release of Don’t Worry Darling.From the moment it was first announced that Olivia Wilde would be helming the film, it has been plagued with controversy and never-ending discourse. The highly-anticipated, star-studded psychological drama is arguably one of the most scandalous Hollywood productions in recent memory. Hollywood press tours nowadays tend to go as smoothly as possible and with very little bumps in the road, so Don’t Worry Darling’s dramatic, extremely public unraveling...

