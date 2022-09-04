ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish

"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Labor of Love: Labor Day babies born at BRG

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Labor Day morning, the team at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center helped to welcome Tiana Rose Pratt into the world. Born at 8:00 a.m. to proud parents Tyeisha London and Robert Pratt Jr., 5 lb. 3 oz. Tiana was the first Labor Day baby born at the hospital. Following shortly after at 8:55 a.m. was 7 lb. 3 oz. Amyrah Faye Thomas, born to proud parents Dayana Kimble and Robert Thomas. Both mothers and baby girls are doing well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: Café Pedigo’s

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Saying the name Pedigo’s, a lot of people’s minds go straight to steak. The Pedigo family once had five restaurants across our area. Now, the son of the founder oversees just one, Café Pedigo’s. Donald Pedigo, the owner of Café Pedigo,...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022

The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022

The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Health
Public Health
WAFB

Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?. If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starlink is the name...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krispy Kreme tempts customers with all-new Churro-inspired doughnut

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- One of America’s favorite doughnut purveyors is rolling out a brand new sweet treat, and this one is inspired by a famous Mexican dessert. According to Krispy Kreme, the beloved doughnut chain has combined the best parts of a churro and a traditional doughnut to create the all-new Churrdough.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health

--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
BATON ROUGE, LA

