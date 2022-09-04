Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish
"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
theadvocate.com
From bars to breweries and more: Here are 50 music shows to pick from this weekend
BRANDON RINGO: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JOSIAH SHILLOW: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. BO BURKES: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES TRIO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. BRYAN SOUTHWICK: TJ Ribs, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
Labor of Love: Labor Day babies born at BRG
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Labor Day morning, the team at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center helped to welcome Tiana Rose Pratt into the world. Born at 8:00 a.m. to proud parents Tyeisha London and Robert Pratt Jr., 5 lb. 3 oz. Tiana was the first Labor Day baby born at the hospital. Following shortly after at 8:55 a.m. was 7 lb. 3 oz. Amyrah Faye Thomas, born to proud parents Dayana Kimble and Robert Thomas. Both mothers and baby girls are doing well.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: Café Pedigo’s
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Saying the name Pedigo’s, a lot of people’s minds go straight to steak. The Pedigo family once had five restaurants across our area. Now, the son of the founder oversees just one, Café Pedigo’s. Donald Pedigo, the owner of Café Pedigo,...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Fair returns after cancellations two years in a row
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Fair is making its return in 2022 after canceling two years in a row. The parish fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after Hurricane Ida’s winds damaged the fairgrounds, according to Livingston Parish News.
theadvocate.com
'A spirit of unity:' LSU, Southern sign A&M agenda to expand academic relationship
Although their football teams will compete this weekend for the first time in history, LSU and Southern University announced Tuesday a series of programs that will see them cooperating on high-level agricultural and mechanical programs. Under their so-called A&M agenda, the schools hope to work within their curricula to pursue...
theadvocate.com
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana calls for better sidewalks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One woman bound to a wheelchair is calling on city leaders to fix the sidewalks, and make them more handicap friendly. On a daily basis, Elizabeth Nealy is hard at work on various projects, but sometimes she needs a break. Taking a stroll outside, does the trick. “Well every street has its issues, but I am not able to get around the block without getting in the street because the sidewalks are so impassable,” explains Nealy, who is also Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana.
brproud.com
The rumors were wrong, McDonald’s is not bringing back breakfast all day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are thousands of restaurants in the capital area that feature a variety of beloved local favorites. But for some reason, there are those afternoons when the only thing a hungry Louisianan wants is an Egg McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit from McDonald’s. There...
theadvocate.com
Mystikal, New Orleans-born rapper, indicted on first-degree rape, could face life sentence
Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. The Ascension Parish...
String of Starlink satellites spotted in BR sky
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky around 5:30 a.m. in the greater Baton Rouge area?. If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Starlink is the name...
brproud.com
Krispy Kreme tempts customers with all-new Churro-inspired doughnut
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- One of America’s favorite doughnut purveyors is rolling out a brand new sweet treat, and this one is inspired by a famous Mexican dessert. According to Krispy Kreme, the beloved doughnut chain has combined the best parts of a churro and a traditional doughnut to create the all-new Churrdough.
brproud.com
7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
