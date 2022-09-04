Read full article on original website
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
'A spirit of unity:' LSU, Southern sign A&M agenda to expand academic relationship
Although their football teams will compete this weekend for the first time in history, LSU and Southern University announced Tuesday a series of programs that will see them cooperating on high-level agricultural and mechanical programs. Under their so-called A&M agenda, the schools hope to work within their curricula to pursue...
Here's a look at LSU's efforts to identify patents with 'commercial potential'
When he first joined LSU in 2014, Andrew Maas began pushing for a stronger, more streamlined U.S. patent application system for the university’s faculty. The idea was to protect the faculty’s inventions and research and propel them into commercially successful use, said Maas, associate vice president for research at LSU’s Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development.
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more : 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
Can a big win over Amite bring more success? Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels is counting on it
After last Friday's season-opening win over Class 3A rival Amite, Hammond is suddenly now a team to keep an eye on. However, the only thing the Class 5A Tornados are looking at is their next opponent. That mindset reflects the approach of third-year Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels, who has his...
LSU football vs. Southern: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
LSU and Southern University play football for the first time in the storied histories of the two programs on Saturday. The Tigers and Jaguars will kick it off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a game that will be shown on SEC Network. The two teams are...
From bars to breweries and more: Here are 50 music shows to pick from this weekend
BRANDON RINGO: Istrouma Brewing, St. Gabriel, 5:30 p.m. JOSIAH SHILLOW: Tallulah's at the Renaissance, 6 p.m. BO BURKES: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m. ORIGINAL MUSIC GATHERING: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m. RUSTY YATES TRIO: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 6 p.m. BRYAN SOUTHWICK: TJ Ribs, Prairieville, 6:30 p.m.
What to plant in September: Warm-season veggies meet cool-season ones in the garden
When it comes to vegetable gardening, understanding the seasons and the proper time to plant various crops is so important to success. Although it certainly doesn’t feel like it, we are gradually transitioning from summer, and that affects what we plant now. Cool fronts may begin to make their...
Around the Felicianas for Sept. 7, 2022
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs. Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
Why is there no point spread for LSU-Southern? And how much will Tigers by favored by?
After Sunday night's heartbreaking loss to Florida State, the LSU football team moves on to another type of challenge: The Tigers play host to Southern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the first football meeting ever between the crosstown schools. It doesn't take an expert to tell you that LSU should be...
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
Here are the Top 10 high school football rankings in Baton Rouge after one week
1, Zachary (1-0): Lightning delays, East Ascension and a slow start could not stop 5A Broncos. 2, Catholic (0-1): Despite a loss to an out-of-state team, the 5A Bears remain near top. 3, Scotlandville (0-1) and East Ascension (0-1): There will be better days for both 5A teams, who can...
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District provides coloring books for Clinton students
Third grade students at Clinton Elementary School recently received educational coloring books from the Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District. One of East Feliciana Public Schools’ strategic priorities is engaging families and the community, a news release said.
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
